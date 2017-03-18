Transcript for What happened the night Sharon Tate was murdered by Charles Manson's followers: Part 6

I'm a con viktd. I'm an outlaw. I'm not a Sunday schoolteacher. This glam use young actress, Sharon Tate, and four other people. Some famous place, whose murders will bring a sick satisfaction to Charlie Manson. How can Manson did guilty of the murder if he wasn't at the crime screen. He would tell his story. Do a sign to let the world know you are there. Have a good day. Manson was a classic cult leader. A charismatic personality that became an object of worship to his followers. He draws these people to him and he tells them they're beautiful, they're wonderful. Manson used drugs so he could suggest things to people in states of altered consciousness After I started taking acid with him, I believed that he had some kind of ultimate source or of power. I believed that Charlie could blow life into dead birds, that he could control the weather, He knew how to groom people and how to insinuate himself in their mind. He'd asked us constantly, each one of us, you. You know will you die for me? Will you be my finger on a hand? Will you, you know, will you be me? He began to feel more paranoid. Rage and hatred for society. It's all of that that goes together that ends up taking someone to the door of the Tate residence. On the night of August 8th, Manson goes out and picks three of his women -- Susan Atkins, Patricia krenwinkle and Linda kasabian. Charlie came and woke me up and he said, "Get up. I want you to go somewhere." And so I did. And he said, "Do everything that tex says." And we were off. Manson's instructions to tex Watson are these. You know where the house is up on cielo. Go kill everybody there. Manson associated that with his disappointed career as a singer and a music writer, because Terry Melcher the record producer lived in that house. He knows Terry Melcher had already moved. But this house on the popular road is owned by rich people. I never told anyone what to do. He told Susan Atkins to leave a sign. Something witchy. Susan Atkins was a genuinely troubled young woman. She was Manson's watchdog, the one that everybody knew was crazy enough to do anything. Linda kasabian was the getaway driver. The only reason that she was along was because she had a valid California driver's license. They drove about an hour. And they drove up to the front can gate. Tex climbs over the fence, cuts the wires. About this time, a car is coming down the driveway. A young man, Steven parent, had been visiting the caretaker, who's a friend. Watson had the type of revolver made for famous U.S. Marshall Wyatt Earp. Watson went up to him and Steven parent said "Please don't kill me. Please don't kill me. I'm on my way out, I won't tell anybody -- just let me live." And Watson shot him four times at point blank range. And that begins the savagery. Watson talked about that night in an interview. I was so high on speed that I understood what I was doing, but it just didn't make any difference any more. Sharon Tate has these friends who were staying with her. She's in the late stages of pregnancy. When the four killers break into the house, they cut through a screen window and sneak in that way. They find wojciech frykowski sleeping on a couch in the living room. Back in the back bedrooms, Abigail Folger reading a book in bed, Jay Sebring and Sharon Tate in her bedroom sitting on the bed talking. Tex Watson walked in and he said, "I am the devil, and I'm here to do the devil's work." Then tex says, "We're going to kill you." Everyone else at that point obviously was getting really frightened and scared. From the moment tex said to all of us I'm going to kill everyone in the house, I knew this was pure madness. What began to happen, a scuffle started taking place between tex and Jay Sebring. Jay Sebring was very protective of Sharon and said you know, she's eight and a half months pregnant. Watson then stabbed him, shot him, killing him. Then pandemonium broke loose. When there was an attempt to tie everyone up. Eventually, Abigail Folger started to get herself undone and she took off. Abigail Folger, wojciech frykowski make a break for it out in the lawn. I left and followed her. I ran after her with an up raised knife and went out the back-door and ran her down and I began to stab here. I remember her saying "I'm already dead." When I looked around, I knew this is wrong. But you're a part of this horrendous dance." And no matter what or where I turn, I wasn't going to stop. Abigail Folger ended up being stabbed 28 times. Watson jumped on frykowski on the lawn. Repeatedly stabbed him and hit him over the head, head with the gun butt. Frykowski ended up getting stabbed 51 times. Susan Atkins stabbed Sharon Tate to death and told her she was going to do it. She talked to the media about killing Tate. I felt nothing. I felt absolutely nothing for her as she begged for her life and the life of her baby. Susan Atkins had a baby herself. And she said, you can come back and kill me after I have my baby. You can just imagine the horror Sharon was in, trying to protect her baby. But at that moment, at that final moment in Sharon Tate's life, she's thinking about her baby. She's not even thinking about herself. One word is written on the door at cielo. Susan Atkins doesn't want to put her finger in the blood. So she dips a towel in the blood and writes "Pig" on the door. I said if you're gonna do something, leave something witchy. Just like I would tell you. If you're gonna do something, do it well. Do something witchy. Leave a sign to let the world know that you were there. Have a good day. When I got back to the ranch. Got out of the car, Charlie came up and asked everyone how it went. I looked at him and said, "Charlie, they were so young." We have five dead bodies, three male bodies and two other bodies. Movie star Sharon Tate and four other persons were murdered in her home in Bel Air. Los Angeles was gripped by fear after these murders. They were so bizarre. And that next night, around midnight, the city news ticker jumped to life. The city of Los Angeles has had another multiple murder. And I shouted across the newsroom it's happened again.

