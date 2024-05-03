Texas Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar says he is 'innocent' ahead of potential indictment

"Both my wife and I are innocent of these allegations," Cuellar said.

Texas Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar is claiming innocence ahead of a potential indictment against him, according to a statement released from his office on Friday.

It is unclear what the charges are or when they could come down, but a source familiar with the situation told ABC News that he could be charged by federal prosecutors.

"I want to be clear that both my wife and I are innocent of these allegations," Cuellar said in a statement. "Everything I have done in Congress has been to serve the people of South Texas."

In this Nov. 17, 2022, file photo, Rep. Henry Cuellar is seen outside a meeting of the House Democratic Caucus in the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, D.C. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images, FILE

He added that the actions he took in Congress were "consistent with the actions of many of my colleagues and in the interest of the American people."

The FBI raided Cuellar's home and campaign office in Texas in January 2022 as part of a wide-ranging federal probe relating to the former Soviet state of Azerbaijan and several U.S. businessmen, a source familiar with the matter told ABC News.

The federal grand jury probe that led to the raid issued subpoenas as well, seeking records about a wide array of U.S. companies and advocacy organizations, many of them with ties to Azerbaijan. Among the information being sought were records related to the congressman, his wife Imelda, and at least one of his campaign staffers.

It's not yet clear if the indictment is related to the 2022 raid.

Cuellar once served as a co-chair of the Congressional Azerbaijan Caucus, and repeatedly met with Azerbaijan officials, including the ambassador of Azerbaijan, Elin Suleymanov.

Cuellar said he proactively sought legal advice from the House Ethics Committee. He said both he and his wife requested a meeting with Washington, D.C., prosecutors "to explain the facts and they refused to discuss the case with us or to hear our side."

"These allegations have been difficult on my family. But, with your prayers, we will overcome. As the son of migrant workers, I was taught to wake up early and work hard. That's exactly what I've always done for the people of South Texas. I've devoted my life's work to creating jobs here, improving education, and securing our border," Cuellar said.

The Justice Department declined to comment.

Cuellar, who represents Texas' 28th Congressional District along the U.S.-Mexico border, has been in Congress since 2005.

ABC News' Alexander Mallin contributed to this report.

