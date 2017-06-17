Transcript for The legacy of Richard Nixon's presidency: Part 11

Experience Amazing at your Lexus dealer. People who worked for Y people who are close to you in one way or another, they say that you are cold, remote, and that they were unable to reach you. Why don't we get serious? Well, because I think people are still, I am serious. People are interested in you. I know you're serious. I'm sorry you don't find these questions serious. People are still trying to understand you. I'm sorry you find it -- that you find these questions unserious. We have/a different idea, perhaps, of what serious is. But let me go on. Oh no. I'm not objecting to the questions you know. Were there times when you -- when you thought you might go under, emotionally? Emotionally, never. It's just not part of my makeup. In just the few seconds we have left now, and there's almost just time for a yes or no. The tapes The answer is I probably should have. But mainly, I shouldn't have even installed them because Johnson's system was there, I had it taken out and I shouldn't have ever put them in in the first place. If you had to do it all over again, you'd burn them? Yes, I think so. Because they were private conversations subject to misinterpretation as we have all seen. ??? Although Richard Nixon was never indicted, the evidence on the tapes and in the documents make it clear that there was a criminal in the white house. ??? Nixon never acknowledged his guilt. Nixon could have survived if he apologized. But his approach was always total denial. He believed, and I think to the day he died, that what he did was best for the country. ??? The essence of every great leader I have known. He was a lonely man. Do you consider that you've had a good life? I don't get into that kind of crap. Richard Nixon was our most complicated president capable of brilliant moments. He was also captive of a dark soul. When the president has no morals and is willing to to lie, those are dangers for society. We can't allow the president not to regard facts as essential. And as John Adams told us facts are stubborn things. You may pretend they're not there. You may try to explain them away. But a fact is a fact. This crisis basically was spawned and grew out of one man, Richard Nixon. So gripped was he by hatred and anger at perceived enemies that he lost his way. And the dark side of his personality came to dominate his actions as president. The story of Nixon is the story of perseverance, of resilience. Nixon summed this up when he said, "A man is not finished when he's defeated. He's only finished when he quits. Nixon was no quitter." Maybe it's the description of my philosophy generally, was of a little couplet that I received from Claire Boothe luce. It read, "I am hurt, but I am not slain. I shall lay me down and bleed awhile. And I shall rise and fight again." That's the story of my life.

