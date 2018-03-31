Transcript for Man sentenced to life in prison for masterminding double murder plot: Part 6

Reporter: Even before the verdict is in, Leon, ever the optimist, ever the planner, seems eager in this jail house call to capitalize on his newfound notoriety -- It's a good story it's something you'd want to read a book about. I want Bradley cooper to play me in the TV movie. No. That's not me, no. Reporter: Back in this downtown Houston courtroom, it takes the jury barely an hour to come to a decision. I think that spoke volumes in this case. We the jury find the defendant Leon Phillip Jacob guilty of solicitation of capital murder as charged in the indictment. You did not see a physical outward change in emotion on his face or in his body. Reporter: And now the jury will determine if he should go to prison and for how long. To help them do that, prosecutors call a bombshell witness. Annie Morrison. Do you know an individual by the name of Leon Jacob? Yes. How do you know him? He is my ex-husband. Reporter: If there was any doubt for jurors about what Leon Jacob is capable of S ex-wife and the mother of his two children puts all that to rest. There was a time we got in a fight and he pulled a knife on me. He would push me, um, grab my arms or my shoulders. Kick me. Push me against the wall. He threatened that if I ever left he would kill me. He said that nobody would ever find my body because he's a doctor and he has access to chemicals that would dissolve my body. This defendant cannot be trusted to live among us. He's terrorized too many people for too long. The only appropriate punishment in this case is life. Reporter: And the prosecutors get their wish. Sentenced to life in prison. The man of so many words, suddenly at a loss for them. Do you have anything to say? No, sir. Reporter: And it's Meghan varikas, the woman he wanted dead, who gets the last word addressing Leon directly -- I believe everything happens for a reason. You took away my sense of security, but you can do that no more. You're a guy with some of the best pedigree around. How does a guy like you end up in a place like this? That's a really good question. I don't necessarily have an answer for you, you know, I've been knocked down a bunch in my life, and I always got back up. Reporter: But it seems like this time it will be tougher to do that. While you sit in jail I hope you think of me it's because of me you will be in prison for life. Enjoy life in prison. Leon Jacob's defense team is appealing his conviction. He will be eligible for parole in 30 years.

