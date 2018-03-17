Transcript for Missing baby Sabrina's parents hope she could be on her way home: Part 6

Reporter: After two decades of heartache and suspicion, still no answers about what happened to baby Sabrina. But parents Steve and Marlene asinberg are holding out for a happy ending. There's always that suspicion that maybe she's still alive and maybe she's still out there. I think it'still just as much a mystery today as it was back in 1997. Do you have regrets when you look back? What would you have done differently? I -- I wouldn't have done anything differently because I -- we didn't do anything wrong. I mean leaving our garage door open was not done on purpose. Are you angry? What do you feel when you look back over what you've gone through. Probably more frustration over anything that -- you know a lot of time was wasted when they could've been looking for our daughter. Reporter: All it takes is one phone call or one piece of information to solve this case. Reporter: Tonight, they anxiously await that phone call, and though they haven't gone public, both young women who reached out suspecting they could be Sabrina have had their DNA collected for testing. The results may take an excruciatingly long three to six months. I don't understand it. It's just waiting and more waiting here we're so hopeful. We just want to know. The fact is that, while we want to believe DNA can be done in minutes, that's just not the way DNA works. It takes a lot longer than that. But either it's going to be their child or not. I hope it's one of these two girls, but if it's not, our hope is that other people that are thinking they're not in the right space and not in the right place will reach out to us so we can get DNA for them taken because. It's time. What do you most want people to know about Marlene and Steven aisenberg? That we love our family, and that we -- And we love each other. And love each other and we want our daughter to come home to make our family whole again.

