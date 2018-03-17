Transcript for Five-month-old baby Sabrina disappears from her crib in Florida: Part 1

Sabrina, come crawl to mommy, come here! Come here, gorgeous. Reporter: It's the classic family home video, a five month old baby girl learning to crawl. And there she's crawling. This is Sabrina's first video and here she's crawling. Reporter: Sabrina aisenberg captured for the very first time by adoring mom Marlene in November, 1997. But this tape wouldn't become just another family memory. It would become the last precious image ever captured of Sabrina. The next day she would vanish. I first met Steve and Marlene aisenberg just months after their daughter disappeared. Today, they say their pain is as raw as ever. How much do you think about her? We think about her every day. Sabrina has a room in our home. So this is Sabrina's room. This is the room that, you know, when Sabrina comes home, this is her room. Are these her baby clothes? These are them, and I said from the beginning, and I still say it. When she comes home, we're going to donate them together. We changed the room a few years ago from the toys because she is 20 years old now. She is 20 years old now. Is 20 years old. So you feel confident that she is still alive? Absolutely. Oh, yeah. Absolutely. Who would take a baby to hurt them? Do you p@ay that in the back of your mind? Finding her missing, and ring to the neighbor and calling 911. How much do you remember all that? I don't play it back. It hurts too much. It's painful. Reporter: It was November 23, 1997, a Sunday night and the family spent it watching a movie. Marlene and Steve tucked their three kids, 8-year-old William, 4-year-old Monica and baby Sabrina into bed for the night. The next morning, Marlene recalls waking up and getting her son out of bed first. And as I turned around, I look out into there and notice my laundry door to out to my garage is opened. And then as I got closer, I'm looking now out to the street and seeing that my garage door is up. So now, I'm just looking straight out to the street, and I ran into the first bedroom, which is Sabrina's room, and I look in the crib and Sabrina's gone. And I scream -- scream. Reporter: Her new baby, and her favorite yellow blanket, both gone without a trace. 911. I need a police. My baby's been kidnapped. Ma'am, you need to calm down. Okay.$% Take a deep breath. I just got up to wake my son up. My door was wide open, and my baby's gone. How old is your baby? My baby is 5 months old. Oh, god help me. Reporter: Marlene says she frantically ran to her next door neighbor's house. And I opened the door and she said my baby's gone, my baby's gone. And I said what do you mean your baby's gone and I put my arm around her shoulder and she said, "Somebody came in and took my baby." Reporter: The aisenbergs say they had accidentally left their garage door up all night, and not for the first time. Was there any sign someone had been in your house? Other than the door being opened. The blanket missing. The laundry door, was it closed when you went to bed? Yes. Was it locked? No. It's something that we never lock because during the day when the children are playing, that's where they go in and out with their bikes and basketball out front. Reporter: But we're talking about the middle of the day. I'm talking about the middle of the night. We felt that we were living in an area that was safer. We were on a cul-de-sac. There's one way in and one way out. We had a sense of security, a false sense of security. Reporter: Their four-bedroom home nestled in the suburban sprawl of valrico, Florida, a middle class neighborhood outside Tampa where each house resembles the other. Some know valrico for the flooding brought by last year's hurricane Irma and the deluge of media that descended after baby Sabrina vanished. It's heart wrenching. It really is. I mean just -- for them to have to go through what they are going through. Reporter: The community is stunned. How could a baby go missing in the night without anyone hearing a thing? Even the aisenberg's family dog brownie didn't make a sound. But how can you explain how someone could get in here, and you don't hear them, and you don't find any sign that they've been in here? Well, how do people get robbed all the time, and they're sleeping, and somebody goes in and steals a TV or their China. This is the same thing, except they took our baby instead of China or a TV. What stood out was just how bizarre this abduction was. Reporter: Graham brink, an editor at the "Tampa bay times" was on the story from the very beginning. The idea that someone could have walked into a suburban home in the middle of the night, plucked a 5-month-old child out of her crib obviously raised a lot of suspicion around the aisenbergs. It's unusual for a true kidnapping. A lot of times they find out that it's someone the family knew or had knowledge of. And that's part of the leads were looking at. Reporter: This video from that morning showing a distraught Marlene led from her home by lead detectives Linda Burton and William Blake, while investigators begin sweeping it for clues. They dust the garage for prints, confiscate the family cars. And bring the aisenbergs to the police station for questioning. They interviewed us separately, doing a polygraph for Marlene and then one for me. Did you have any concerns any objections to doing the polygraph test? No, we even at the time offered to give them blood and fingerprints. Anything they needed. Reporter: Hours later, the couple says the police coached them in this televised plea. Please bring our baby back to us. She needs her mother and her father. We all miss her and love her very much and we need her to come home to us please. It backfired. Because the perception was that they were cold. Marlene was seen by some as being a not authentic. Unemotional uh, as you know, law enforcement seemed to focus in on that display. It took all the strength that I had to say what I said, and then the minute I was done I broke down in tears. Okay? Hysterical. But of course, the cameras were not put on me then. Reporter: Yet the criticism would only grow, especially when, the day after their daughter's disappearance, the couple wasaught on camera appearing to be laugh with detectives. They said something funny on the way to the car, so that's where they got the film of me smiling. It was like gas on a flame when they were pictured smiling so soon after Sabrina had gone missing. Reporter: Then there were the polygraphs. Steve passes his, but Marlene's comes back inconclusive. So police bring her in for another. But once again, the results are the same. What did the police say to you, what did they ask you? They sat across from me and leaned forward, and they said, "Marlene, statistics show it's the parents that do these things. We believe you know where your daughter is. We believe you know what happened." And I have no idea. So here I am, my daughter's gone, and now I have the police sitting across from me, who I think are going to help me, tell me that they think I know something about my baby.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.