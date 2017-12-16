Transcript for Former NXIVM members say their experience took an emotional toll: Part 6

Reporter: Just two weeks ago, in Monterrey Mexico, a nxvim event was held in this private home. We found that interesting, because someone got a photo of a man believed to be the vanguard himself walking in Monterrey. Our procer knocked on some doors, but found no trace of the nxivm guru. Why would raneire be in Mexico? Perhaps, because there are now reports of new heat in New York state. A possible investigation by the attorney general's office and questions about how Sarah Edmundson's complaints about the branding were handled. When I went to the authorities they said, "You consented to it." She says the police told her that's why they wouldn't act and the state department of health said, it was "Not medical misconduct." Edmundson thinks reneire himself should be held accountable. She says she's sure he knew about the branding because she says she saw a text come in from him as she held another woman's phone filming what was happening. When we were doing the branding, a text came through from Keith and it said, "How are they all doing with each other"? So he knew? He knew. He knew that we were all being branded. But as bad as that was those already speaking out worry the worst may be yet to come. What frightens me is where does he go from here? Do you worry about nightmare scenarios? I do worry, I worry a lot. What is that nightmare? I'm worried that people may be ordered to do something that's very destructive, and that they'll do it. Insiders believe that reneire has access to a tropical sanctuary in the south pacific paradise of Fiji. As seem in this real estate listing, it's a former resort said to have been purchased by clareh bronfman. Fleeing to Fiji could happen? Fleeing to Fiji very easily could happen and they're all set up to have a very comfortable life there. Catherine oxenberg, who we've learned met with the New York attorney general's office recently fears if that happened, she might never see her daughter India again. Is that your biggest fear? My biggest fear is the Kool aid situation. Kool aid situation? You mean like Jim Jones? Yes, yes I do. Why? That's a big step. Not from what he's done, I mean the level of manipulation. If this is about power and control over people one can not minimize what this person is capable of. That's scary to contemplate. It's horrendous. The former members we met all say their time in nxivm and its aftermath have exacted a heavy emotional toll. Nexium critics say the risks are real, the challenges daunting but speaking out is the only way out. It's opened up a portal right now to shine a light on the darkness. This is the best opportunity we're going to get.

