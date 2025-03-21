Measles cases linked to outbreak in Texas reach 309, surpassing nationwide total in 2024

The majority of cases are among the unvaccinated or those with unknown status.

A vial of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is on display at the Lubbock Health Department, on Feb. 26, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas.

The number of measles cases associated with an outbreak in western Texas has grown to 309, with 30 cases reported over the last three days, according to new data released Friday.

This means the total number of Texas cases linked to the outbreak in roughly two months has surpassed the number confirmed for the entirety of last year in the U.S., which saw 285 cases nationwide, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Almost all of the cases are in unvaccinated individuals or in individuals whose vaccination status is unknown. At least 40 people have been hospitalized so far, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

Just two cases have occurred in people fully vaccinated with the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

Children and teenagers between ages 5 and 17 make up the majority of cases, at 130, followed by children ages 4 and under accounting for 102 cases.

