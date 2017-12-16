Transcript for Some former NXIVM members say they have become targets of litigation: Part 5

Reporter: We've heard from Hollywood actresses and former lovers who've shared bad experiences with Keith raneire and nxivm. But they also share another painful bond. I've been sued and restraining orders on me. I've received threats from the company already. His weapon of choice is the legal system. They just wanna use the litigation, in my opinion, to silence you, harass you, threaten you, and financially cripple. Reporter: "Terrorism by litigation" is what Toni Natalie has called it in court filings. She's been sued repeatedly and doggedly, and so far, she says, unsuccessfully. I believe that the reason that you haven't heard from more people is they're afraid of being sued. Reporter: A judge tossed out one of raniere's cases against Natalie, saying it "Smacks of a jilted fellow's attempt at revenge or retaliation against his former girlfriend." And Barbara bocheyays when she quit and threatened to go to the press, she got the same treatment. I've been dragged into 14 lawsuits, and it's cost me $700,000. Imagine 800 court filings. Just try that on for a moment. Reporter: Almost broke Bouchey says she was repeatedly forced to go to court without a lawyer. But still won case after case. The worst came one Christmas eve when Bouchey says she was arrested on criminal charges. Nxivm claimed she'd illegally logged into their computers, but that too was later dismissed. You're instantly an enemy when you leave instantly shunned, instantly cut off, instantly worthless garbage, a liar, bad person. Keith raniere's group has claimed its litigation is just an effort to protect its intellectual property and reputation. Those efforts have likely cost them millions of dollars. But as reporter Brendan Lyons found, legal filings allege Keith raniere has two secret weapons these sisters. The bronfmans, Claire and Sarah, who are the heiresses to the seagrams liquor fortune, have been, uh, in large respect, the bankroll for nxivm, for its litigation. Reporter: These high society sisters have plenty in the bank to roll. Their late father was Edgar bronfman multi-billionaire seagrams distillary chairman. That bronfman cash allowed the sisters to host the dalai lama's visit to Albany. My friends, these two young ladies. Who's even on nxivm's executive board- just posted this online, "Ive seen so much good come from both our programs and from Keith himself." People have given up their life savings trying to defend themselves. And they're up against the millions of dollars that the bronfmans have at their disposal Reporter: Court filings ail ledge nxivm hired private investigators to dig dirt on opponents. And Bouchey was surprised to get this call from a high level nxivm defector describing how far they allegedly went. They ultimately went ahead and got financial information on you, on Toni on every judge in every case that they were involved in. Reporter: Also targeted, she says -are journalists who wrote about the group and outside critics. They spent well over a million dollars! I never really thought that I would end up in litigation with Keith raniere for over 10 years. Reporter: Long-time critic Rick Ross says he's helped some members leave. Then he was targeted after calling nxivm a 'cult' on his website. Raniere's group sued unsuccessfully accusing him of making "False and misleading representations." He had my garbage gone through. He actually paid for my garbage. Reporter: And that's not all. Ross says his private banking and phone records were dug up during all these grueling court battles with raniere's group. Is there something about his personality that I'm missing when I see him on videotape? The federal court would order mediation. So I would have to sit in a room with him what I would say is, is he charismatic? No. I think he's kind of boring, there's one word Keith raniere cannot handle, and that's the word no. Reporter: Toni Natalie told police her mailbox was illegally searched. Court filings also allege private investigators working for nxivm harassed friends and colleagues of those they were suing. Though nxivm and the private investigators deny all these allegations. Now the company may have opened a new legal front south of the border. I got a letter from a lawyer, and then a state attorney general, stamped, saying cease and desist or you will be imprisoned. Cease and desist what? From speaking. The reason I finally decided to give this interview is I don't want him abusing me or other women or other people anymore. And it needs to stop.

