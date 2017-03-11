Parents of children who were inspired to join ISIS online warn other parents

ABC News' Diane Sawyer meets in London with parents whose children died as a result of joining and fighting for ISIS.
1:43 | 11/03/17

Yeah me. Following. And I. Yeah. I mean more. But crew of them they mirror I'm relation and that's the actual conversation at all. Building trust and they're not really solid relationship. Dow Jones comes in and they charge or. Dixon who could. I don't I really do. I didn't lose join us. No but you did yeah good. An amendment that most of these kids haven't met the I have been told I'm. Prudence and we have student. How these keys chain and make them come out and shoot challenge. So we need to build these kids boys and l.'s. To not just understand take everything that had been told us. But to challenge them and ask questions counteract these things.

{"id":50921798,"title":"Parents of children who were inspired to join ISIS online warn other parents","duration":"1:43","description":"ABC News' Diane Sawyer meets in London with parents whose children died as a result of joining and fighting for ISIS.","url":"/2020/video/parents-children-inspired-join-isis-online-warn-parents-50921798","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
