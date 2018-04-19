Transcript for Restaurant uses color-coded system to help staff combat sexual harassment

I'm a. Welcome to my restaurant up. I'm room and hearing me regain it in California. It's not Macs as we aren't kids that's the management cooler colors system. It's really simple there's this week color is yellow orange and red and yellow is for selling its creepy nothing has. Clients where they said something a little bit borderline mentally could be sexually harassment is not seen light. Hey I love you here. I think it's had to go either way. And a red is something that's overtly sexually okay. Looks perfect fit with our where someone touches. I was sending them when it. And empathy but added that he evaluated he eagerly pay more rain mixed double attack each other they need to light. And you grant my extending his hand it's my name. It rained out game. My head of the Olympics means that you Wear a and that he felt like I had it at yeah they've been facing and he didn't have a good them. I would have its lean upon gaining good enough I meant. I'm way over really did you hanging out at me Heineman and and this incident isn't that play happened so fat so badly that is like the top. This afternoon or just report the color an it manager has an automatic action against me. It's yellow or orange and the manager just takes on the table and is considering that this action. And the red acting as mentally they're having a hard time communicating to management and fast. When a certain harassment was happening. Knowing that questions of what happened. They've. Had to and they that it will listen to the deal. Me and an innocent. Oh hire us immediately and their orientation. They know it's something that we practice to really greatly help people. I feel they work and feel empowered to make decision. Yeah.

