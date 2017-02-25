Transcript for Where these 'Shark Tank' companies are today: Part 6

So for all the people out there, what's the one thing you would tell them to make it happen? There is nothing special about the six of us. We're all self-made. We've all failed 1,000 times. It doesn't matter how many times you fail. You only have to be right once. Looks like we have some new -- Before "Shark tank" we had four employees. We worked out of a shared workspace in my apartment. And 2 1/2 years later we now have 29 employees and are moving have 29 employees and are moving into an 8,000-square-foot office. Last time you saw us, this place was empty. And now in just two years we're fully occupied and created 60 new American jobs. Look at us now! Just three years ago, we were selling our product, lovepop cards, out of shelves in our basement to our graduate school classmates. Now we have over 30 people in the office, 140 in our production facility, and we just hit our first million-dollar month. We were in this 700-square-foot, like, windowless office for a long time. And just recently, we just moved into this -- this facility we're in now. This is now going to be our brand experience store. Five years ago in my one-bedroom apartment, the two of us began cooking lobster rolls. And today we have 25 food trucks throughout the country in 13 cities, have created more than 200 jobs, and now our very first restaurant in west Hollywood, California. When we went on "Shark tank" we only had one employee. And now we've got around 30, four years later.

