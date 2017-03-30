Student stranded near Grand Canyon reunites with her rescuers: Part 6

More
VanHecke says she'll go on another trip alone one day, saying, 'I'm not going to let fear stop me from doing anything in this world.'
2:03 | 03/30/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Student stranded near Grand Canyon reunites with her rescuers: Part 6

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46505429,"title":"Student stranded near Grand Canyon reunites with her rescuers: Part 6 ","duration":"2:03","description":"VanHecke says she'll go on another trip alone one day, saying, 'I'm not going to let fear stop me from doing anything in this world.'","url":"/2020/video/student-stranded-grand-canyon-reunites-rescuers-part-46505429","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.