{"id":46505429,"title":"Student stranded near Grand Canyon reunites with her rescuers: Part 6 ","duration":"2:03","description":"VanHecke says she'll go on another trip alone one day, saying, 'I'm not going to let fear stop me from doing anything in this world.'","url":"/2020/video/student-stranded-grand-canyon-reunites-rescuers-part-46505429","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}