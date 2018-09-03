Woman discovers she has a twin she was separated from at birth

Sharon Morello, who was adopted as a baby, learned that she was separated at birth from her twin sister, who was adopted by a different family.
1:10 | 03/09/18

Sharon morello was born in 1966. And was adopted through Louise why services. Then an eminent adoption agency for Jewish children. In the sixties Louise wise was the place to go if you re Jewish family looking to adopt a Jewish baby. There was apparently blew most prominent Jewish adoption agency in New York City. It was very well respected researching her documentary liberation psyche now a consultant for ABC news. Dug up a life changing surprises. Including a stunning secret about which even at age 48 Sharon had no clue. Laurie called Sharon's adoptive mother. And that my mother calls name and says some lady just call me to say. You know she's doing a documentary. And that you an identical twin sister. And I says excuse me and I hung up film we see here yes. And I prison shocked I just came and attacked me hours to call her back to site act what's going up she was never told viewers twin no. I feel like she was so betrayed and not just herdsman which she adopted twin she says she would definitely.

