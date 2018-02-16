Transcript for Woman pleads guilty to lesser charge in her fiance's kayak death: Part 5

Est Text1 plain Reporter: Angelika graswald was arrested and thrown in jail for manslaughter and murder in the drowning of her fiance, Vince viafore. Her attorney rich portale says it was a rush to judgment. She was a target from the moment she was pulled out of the water. They were always going to charge her with this. Reporter: Angelika spends two years dreading the day she will face trial. But that day never comes. It turns out the case against her is falling apart. For one thing, while Angelika may have, at some point, for some reason removed the drain plug, Vince apparently knew it was missing. We know that he knew that drain plug wasn't in, because he strapped the kayak to the roof of the jeep and he threaded the strap through the drain plug. And we have pictures of it. Reporter: Look at the traffic camera video of them on the way to the river. Freeze the frame, push in. Vince appears to have secured kayak down by running a strap right through the open drain hole. Photos also come to light showing Vince kayaking on earlier trips with the plug missing and without a lifejacket. By the time Angelika finally shows up in court to face her accusers in July, 2017, she says extensive media coverage may have poisoned the public against her. A lot of people read what they read in the press, and thought, "She's guilty." She made a statement about, quote, her demon side. It was kind of a mob mentality. Could you please raise your right hand? Reporter: But in the courtroom, a stunning refutation of all those arm-chair prosecutors. Instead of facing life in prison, Angelika gets the deal of a lifetime. And is it appropriate to say you are pleading guilty voluntarily? Yes, your honor. Reporter: The district attorney reduces the murder and manslaughter charges allowing Angelika to plead guilty to criminally negligent homicide. Admitting that by removing the kayak plug and ignoring conditions on the river, she unintentionally killed Vince. The district attorney had some expla explain to do. How his murder case ended up as a felony. There was a multitude in this case that could have gone both ways. Reporter: The D.A. Now says this was questionable whether they would convict her of murder or manslaughter. I thought justice was done by this plea, and it held someone accountable. I'm not blaming Vince for his debt, but he knew all of these things, and miss graswald is not his mother. By the corrections and community supervision. Reporter: Four months later, the judge sentences Angelika to 16 to 48 months in prison. Six weeks after that with credit for time served, she is set freeway. She agreed to give her first interview since being released to "20/20." You have maintained after your arrest, your innocence the entire time. And yet you ended up pleading guilty. I did. Why? Are you guilty? No. I'm like, "Whoa, wait a minute. Plead guilty? No way." Then they would say, "Okay, here's the risk. Here's the chance to get out. You plead guilty, yeah, you have a felony." That's a pretty big deal. I'm freaking out. I'm like, "What do you mean? I don't want, "Felony" on my record. I'm not a felon. How do I live with that? How? It's not fair. It's not right. I didn't kill him. Why? They said, "Chance to go away for life, take a plea and get out in December. What do you want to do? Live with the felony. So, it wasn't an easy decision to make, but I went that way because of everything taken as a package. You know though that by pleading guilty, people like Vince's family, who firmly believe in your guilt, say, "See." I told you. I told you. Yeah, I know. I know. Reporter: Now a free woman, Angelika is no longer pulling any punches. Criticizing the detectives who followed her to Bannerman's island. They were bullying me. There were three guys surrounding me, bullying me. Police say that while you were on Bannerman's island, you confessed to murdering Vince? They do say that. You said nothing of the sort? No. Reporter: I tried once again to make sense of her jaw dropping admission in her videotaped interrogation. I wanted him dead and now he's gone. And I'm okay with it. Why would you say that if you didn't mean it? I did have those thoughts when -- when we, when he pushed me to do things I didn't want to do. Those thoughts did cross my mind like, "I wish you were just dead." But yon't mean it the way that people might think. Like if you are in a relationship, how many times do you want to kill your, uh, kill your spouse? Like going, "I just want to kill him!" Like, but not in a way where you're gonna take a weapon or -- or whack his head on something. Like you just say that. Do you understand what I'm saying? I understand saying, "I'd like to kill you," I guess. I don't understand feeling like I actually would like to kill somebody. Well, I didn't feel like killing him. I didn't kill him. Reporter: And now, in more detail than ever before, Angelika recounts that kayak trip. The setting sun, the rough river, Vince putting on a brave face. Was he saying -- He was -- Something to you? He said, "Babe, this is an adventure of a lifetime." Reporter: She says she will never forget her last glimpse of Vince. The last I saw him was his head and his hand. Just, like, one glimpse. That's the last image that I have. Why didn't you go over to him? I couldn't reach him. I was paddling the whole time. I'm exhausted, wet, soaked, freezing, shaking. We hear you saying, you can't see him anymore. Yeah -- And at some point, you're hollering out to him -- Hold on baby. Oh my god. Mm-hmm. Do you ever hear him yell back? No. So the last words he ever said to you were, "Call 911?" Reporter: Angelika says those are not the words she wants to remember. See the last words I want to remember are, "Babe, this is the adventure of a lifetime." Reporter: She may have pled guilty, but she says she no longer feels guilty. It's only human nature to think, if only I had done this, maybe -- Oh, I'm past that. I -- I'm -- I can't do that anymore. Reporter: Still ahead, the

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.