Woman targeted in ex's murder-for-hire plot gives emotional message to him in court

"While you sit in jail, I hope you think of me," Meghan Verikas told Leon Jacob in court. "It's because of me you will be in prison for life."
1:19 | 03/30/18

He put his hands over my face until minutes at. This may eat fancy about what you edu if you left and you tell me that you had during the apartment down. There was a time that we got into a fight and he pulled a knife on me Hewitt pushed me. Grabbed my arm his right shoulder is the case we. Kristi against the wall he threatened that if I ever left that he would tell me. He said that no he grabbed find my body. Because he was a doctor. You access to chemicals that would. Resolve my body. We the jury assessed his punishment environment life. Hatchery. Ponds yeah I hope you make me the finger on called poor and uneducated. Because it's because me you'll be imprisoned for life. He will never see your children grow up you just read it immediately into Olympic security but he does it more into it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

"While you sit in jail, I hope you think of me," Meghan Verikas told Leon Jacob in court. "It's because of me you will be in prison for life."
