Christie Brinkley's $25 Million Hamptons Home Is For Sale Christie Brinkley is listing her home in Sag Harbor for $25 million. The home is 5500sq ft. built on 4.5 acres of land. It consists of five bedrooms, five baths and full, finished basement with views overlooking the harbor. Douglas Elliman|Getty Images

Jillian Michaels Lists Malibu Beach House Personal trainer and television personality Jillian Michaels listed her <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/jillian-michaels-malibu-listing-196431/"target="external">beach house in Malibu</a> for $9.75 million. The three-bedroom, four-bathroom home has glass walls, a deck with fire pits and a staircase to the beach. Zillow Listing

Carmen Electra Buys $2.1 Million California Home Model and actress Carmen Electra bought a <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/electra-buys-hollywood-hills-196770/" target="external">home</a> in the Hollywood Hills for $2.11 million. The five bedroom, five bathroom home spans 3,852 square feet and has a waterfall in the back. Zillow Listing|Getty Images

Mad Man and Gilmore Girl Sell Penthouse Celebrity couple Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser, who played Rory Gilmore on "Gilmore Girls" and Pete Campbell on "Mad Men," respectively, sold their<a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/gilmore-girl-mad-man-brooklyn-196623/"> penthouse</a> for $1.32 million. The one-bedroom, two-bathroom luxury unit is in the Brooklyn Heights neighborhood in New York City. A stairway leads to the loft bedroom and the kitchen, while the entire unit has 18-foot ceilings. Another staircase leads to a private 500-square-foot outdoor space, and all residents of the building have access to a full rooftop lounge with sweeping views. Zillow Listing

Britney Spears Lists California Mansion After living in it for only a few years, Britney Spears' mansion in Thousand Oaks, California, is on the market for nearly <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/spears-lists-thousand-oaks-195569/" target="_blank">$9 million.</a> It has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, an infinity-edge pool and a two-story great room. The shower and walk-in closet in the master suite are each the size of whole rooms. Zillow Listing | Inset: Getty Images

Ice-T, Coco List New Jersey Penthouse Rapper Ice-T and wife Coco Austin listed their <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/ice-t-coco-list-nj-penthouse-195391/">penthouse</a> in New Jersey for $1.098 million. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom property has two deeded parking spaces. Jason Pierce/Zillow Listing | Inset: Getty Images

You Can Rent Brooke Shields' Mansion for $35,000 a Month Actress and model Brooke Shields is asking $35,000 a month for her mansion in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles. The gated home measures a roomy 5,345 square feet with five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms and multiple dining, lounging and television-watching areas. Zillow Listing | Monica Schipper/FilmMagic/Getty Images

'Glee' Star Lists Home for nearly $1.6 million "Glee" star Dianna Agron, who played Quinn in the television series, listed her gated home in the <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/dianna-agron-lists-la-estate-195056/" target="external">Hollywood Hills</a> for nearly $1.6 million. The property has a pool and 2,500 square feet of interior space. The main home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and an office, while the guest house has another bedroom and bathroom plus a private outdoor deck. Zillow Listing | Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth Lists Malibu Estate for $6.5 Million Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky have listed their 6,800-square-foot mansion in the Point Dume neighborhood of Malibu for <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/chris-hemsworth-lists-in-malibu-192606/" target="external">$6.5 million</a>. The home, previously owned by "Crocodile Dundee" star Paul Hogan, has two walk-in closets in the master suite, a private lanai with mountain and ocean views, a library, office spaces and a guest house. Photos by Richard Horn, provided courtesy of Ryan Davis | Inset: Getty Images

Playboy Mansion to List for $200 Million The nearly 20,000-square-foot Playboy mansion in Los Angeles' Holmby Hills will be listed for $200 million, making it the most expensive home for sale in the country. The estate, originally purchased in 1970 for $1 million, comes with a catering kitchen, wine cellar, home theater, game house, gym, tennis court and pool. Zillow Listing | Inset: Getty Images

Sarah Palin lists Scottsdale Estate for $2.5 Million The former governor of Alaska has put her equestrian estate in Arizona on the market. The contemporary/Tuscan-style main house boasts nearly 8,000 square feet of luxury and includes 6 bedrooms, 6.5 baths and mountain views. Palin bought the home in 2011 for $1.7 million. Zillow Listing | Inset: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Oprah Buys Home in Colorado Oprah Winfrey dropped <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/colorado-ski-dream-165981/" target="external">$14 million</a> on a ski mansion in Telluride, Colo. The 8,700 square-foot home boasts a seven-person hot tub, a mud room, a "wine mine" equipped with an antique steel ore cart and a faux mining car that links the mansion to a nearby ski trail. Zillow Listing | Inset: AP Photo

Selena Gomez Lists California Home for $4.5 Million Selena Gomez has listed her Calabasas home for $4.5 million. Located in the exclusive Mureau Estates, the 3-acre property features a guest house, swimming pool, spa, and an outdoor kitchen complete with a brick pizza oven. Zillow listing | Inset Getty Images

Amy Schumer Lists Her Upper West Side Pad for $2 Million Comedian Amy Schumer has listed her 1-bedroom, 1.5-bath apartment in a Manhattan co-op for <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/amy-schumer-asks-2m-nyc-apartment-186542/" target="external">$2.075 million</a>. The top floor residence features two wood-burning fireplaces and a private rooftop with a garden and Upper West Side views. Zillow Listing | Inset: Getty Images

You Can Own Roger Ebert's Weekend Home Roger Ebert's wife, Chaz, is selling their <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/roger-ebert-weekend-home-185963" target="external">weekend home in Michigan.</a>She's asking $4 million. Although the views are astonishing from the 4,140-square-foot home and guesthouse on the shores of Lake Michigan, it's the giant screen in the living room that will capture an Ebert fan's attention. Built in 1934, the home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Zillow Listing|Inset: Getty Images

Jonah Hill Lists Home "The Wolf of Wall Street" and "22 Jump Street" actor Jonah Hill listed his <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/jonah-hill-lists-hollywood-hills-185490/" target="external">Hollywood Hills home</a> for $2.995 million. Hill paid $1.865 million for the four-bedroom, five-bathroom home in 2010. The property includes a 3,660-square-foot home, guest house, saline pool and spa, entertainment center, sports court and state-of-the-art screening room. Zillow Listing|Inset: Getty Images

Bruce Springsteen's Home For Sale The <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/born-to-run-home-on-the-market-185592/ "target="external">house</a> where rocker Bruce Springsteen wrote "Born to Run" and other hits is listed for $299,000 in The Boss' hometown of Long Branch, New Jersey. The current owner bought the 828-square foot home six years ago. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom. Zillow Listing | Inset: Getty Images

Home of Original 'Tonight Show' Host For Sale The home that once belonged to original "Tonight Show" host Steve Allen is listed for <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/steve-allen-party-pad-184923/" target="external">$4.49 million</a>. Allen shared the 7,542-square-foot home outside Los Angeles with his wife, actress Jayne Meadows, and hosted celebrities like George Burns and Bob Hope. Zillow Listing | Inset: Getty Images

Sia Lists Mediterranean Mansion in LA Singer-songwriter Sia has listed her <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/sia-lists-mansion-in-la-184795/" target="external">Mediterranean mansion</a> in Los Angeles for $4.995 million. That's $295,000 more than she paid for the 5,161-square-foot home. It has 5-bedrooms, 5-baths, a sunken sunroom off the elaborately designed living room and an updated kitchen with marble counters and modern lighting. Zillow Listing | Inset: Getty Images

Angelina Jolie's Childhood Home for Sale The childhood home of Angelina Jolie outside Manhattan in Palisades, N.Y., has been listed for <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/angelina-jolie-childhood-home-184756/" target="external">$2.049 million</a>. The 4-bedroom, 4-bath home offers great views of the countryside. Zillow Listing | Inset: Getty Images

You Can Buy Foo Fighters Frontman Dave Grohl's Beach House For $2.995 million, you can live in Foo Fighter frontman Dave Grohl's <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/dave-grohl-selling-ca-beach-house-184159/" target="external">beach house</a> between Los Angeles and Santa Barbara. The 3,088-square-foot property with ocean views on the beach has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, as first reported by the Los Angeles Times. The garage fits up to four cars. Zillow Listing|Inset: Getty Images

Tom Cruise Sells Home for $11.4 Million Tom Cruise sells Hollywood Estate estate for $11.4 million. The actor's former <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/tom-cruise-lists-hollywood-hills-173383/"target="external">European-style villa compound</a> has a main house with three bedrooms and a guest house with four more. Zillow Listing | Inset: Getty Images

Tyra Banks Lists Beverly Hills Mansion Supermodel and reality television titan Tyra Banks has listed one of her Southern California mansions - <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/tyra-banks-lists-beverly-hills-184424/" target="external">a Spanish villa in the coveted 90210 ZIP code</a> - for $7.75 million. The 6,040-square-foot, renovated home was built in 1926. It retains that era's tiled fountains, French doors and clerestory windows overlooking a loggia and expansive lawn. Zillow Listing | Inset: Getty Images

You Can Rent Daniel Radcliffe's New York Apartment for $19K/Month "Harry Potter" star Daniel Radcliffe is renting his <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/daniel-radcliffe-soho-rental-184502/" target="external">SoHo apartment</a> for $19,000 a month. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is in a glass-walled building and boasts hardwood floors, high ceilings and lots of light. The listing description even alludes to its owner's famous role, promising "Mercer Street Magic." Radcliffe paid $4.29 million for the home in 2007. Zillow Listing

"Zero Dark Thirty" actress Jessica Chastain is renting out her <a href="http://abcnews.go.com/Business/photos/photos-celebrity-homes-6636854" target="external">two-bedroom</a>, two-bathroom apartment in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of New York. For $11,500 a month, her tenant will enjoy a furnished home with a full-length soaking tub in the master bathroom and a living room with a wood-burning fireplace. Zillow Listing

Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale Buy New Home in Brooklyn Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale bought a new home in Brooklyn. They paid <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/byrne-cannavale-buy-in-brooklyn-184122/" target="_blank">$2.15 million</a> for the 3-bedroom, 3-bath gem with hardwood floors and exposed-beam ceilings. Built in 1899, the home retains a parlor floor with original details and boasts modern amenities such as an open, renovated kitchen, a renovated bathroom, and an upstairs landing with a skylight to complement the home's many windows. Zillow Listing | Inset: Getty Images

Alec Baldwin Sells New York City Apartment Alec Baldwin has sold his apartment in New York City's Greenwich Village neighborhood sold for <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/baldwin-sells-greenwich-village-183999/" target="_blank">$2.1 million</a>. The 840-square-foot apartment features 4-inch oak flooring to a windowed eat-in kitchen and high-end appliances. Zillow Listing | Inset: Getty Images

Actress Sela Ward Lists California Home Actress Sela Ward, who will play the President of the United States in next year's "Independence Day: Resurgence," listed her 14,000-square-foot gated estate in Bel Air for $39.995 million. The sprawling <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/sela-ward-lists-ca-estate-183541" target="external">mansion</a> has five bedrooms in the main house and includes a 30-seat theater, a library enveloped in cypress wood and a small greenhouse off the indoor kitchen that Ward calls "l'orangerie." The property includes an art studio and guesthouse as well as a vineyard, a covered footbridge and a 100-seat amphitheater. Zillow Listing

Erin Brockovich Lists California Home Erin Brockovich, who was portrayed by Julia Roberts in an Oscar-winning role, has listed her California home for <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/erin-brockovich-lists-home-183398/" target="_blank">$2.35 million</a>. The home about two hours from the town of Hinkley spans 5,000 square feet with six bedrooms and six bathrooms. Zillow Listing | Inset: Getty Images

Jonathan Rhys Meyers Lists Home for Less Than What He Paid "The Tudors" actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers relisted his <a href="https://www.redfin.com/CA/Los-Angeles/7507-Willow-Glen-Rd-90046/home/7125284" target="_blank">Los Angeles home</a> for $1.549 million. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom home spans 1,656-square-feet and was built in 1961. The actor purchased the contemporary abode back in 2007 for $1.595 million. Meyers first put the home on the market back in March 2014 for $1.6 million, but he had no luck finding a buyer. The home has been on and off the market since. Redfin | Inset: Getty Images

Caitlyn Jenner's Malibu Home Gets a Makeover Caitlyn Jenner reveals her living room and bedroom makeover by designer Lori Margolis to <a href="http://www.architecturaldigest.com/celebrity-homes/2015/caitlyn-jenner-home-malibu-california-article" target="_blank">Architectural Digest</a>. In her Malibu home, Jenner is joined (from left) by her friend Candis Cayne, interior designer Lori Margolis, and design assistant Lawson Taylor. Margolis tells the magazine: “Caitlyn always lived in beautiful houses, but designing them was Kris Jenner’s domain—Caitlyn wasn’t really involved. This time, she really wanted to put her personal stamp on the house.” Photography by Rick Steil/Courtesy of Lori Margolis Interiors/Architectural Digest

Norah Jones Buys 'Eat, Pray, Love' Home Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Norah Jones has bought a home used to film parts of Julia Robert's 2010 Eat, Pray, Love, records show. The home, located in Brooklyn, New York, was bought in May for <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/norah-jones-nabs-eat-pray-love-home-183261/" target="_blank">$6.25 million</a>. The building was originally a 1840s firehouse. Zillow Listing | Inset: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Nicole Richie and Joel Madden List LA Home Fashion designer and television personality Nicole Richie and Good Charlotte lead vocalist Joel Madden re-listed their Los Angeles home in Lauren Canyon for $2.795 million, after first listing it for <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/richie-madden-list-laurel-canyon-176747/" target="_external">$3.5 million</a>. The couple paid $1.9 million for the place in 2009. The five-bedroom, five-bath mid-century modern home has soaring ceilings plus lots of windows and skylights bring light. Zillow | Inset: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Tennis Pro Andy Roddick, Supermodel Brooklyn Decker Sell LA Mansion While expecting their first child, former tennis pro Andy Roddick and his wife, supermodel Brooklyn Decker, sold their <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/roddick-decker-list-la-mansion-181115/" target="external">modern mansion</a> overlooking Los Angeles for $3.337 million. It was listed for $3.395 million.The home spans 4,910 square feet with an expansive living area featuring floor-to-ceiling windows with views of Century City and the entire Wilshire Boulevard corridor. Its five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms include a master suite with a wall of glass, a light-filled bathroom, and a walk-in closet. Zillow Listing|Getty Images

Former Home of Artist Dale Chihuly For Sale The childhood <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/dale-chihuly-childhood-home-182925/" target="_blank">home of famous glassblower Dale Chihul</a>y was listed in Tacoma, Wash., for $389,000. The four-bedroom, two-bathroom house has a basement that he remodeled with his art as a college student. Zillow | Inset: Getty Images

Rent Melanie Griffith, Antonio Banderas' Aspen Hideaway Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith, who divorced earlier in 2015, are asking for $65,000 per month to rent their 8,121-square-foot <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/griffith-banderas-aspen-hideaway-182861" target="external">Aspen retreat</a>. Located on the back side of Aspen Mountain, the 12.3-acre wooded compound features a main house, a guest house and a historic cabin for a total of seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms. If a month in this ski paradise isn't enough for you, the estate is still listed for sale at $8.9 million by Bowden Properties. Zillow Listing

Julianne Moore Lists Hamptons Cottage "Still Alice" and "The Hunger Games" actress Julianne Moore is asking $3.495 million for a 1,000-square-foot cabin on a pond in <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/julianne-moore-lists-montauk-home-182772/">Montauk</a>, in New York's Hamptons area. The three-bedroom, one-bathroom home has been fully restored with wide plank floors, a fireplace and screened-in porch. It's on 0.69 acres that are landscaped for privacy. Zillow Listing

Kurt Cobain's Childhood Home Gets Another Price Cut Kurt Cobain's four-bedroom childhood home in Aberdeen, Wash. has dropped in price to <a href="https://www.redfin.com/blog/2015/08/kurt-cobains-childhood-home.html" target="external">$329,000</a> after first coming on the market for $500,000 in 2013 and a price reduction to $400,000 in early 2015. Redfin | Inset: Getty Images

Neil Young Lists Hawaii Home Neil Young has listed his home on Hawaii's Big Island for <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/neil-young-big-island-estate-182270/" target="_blank">$24.5 million</a>. The property has 830 feet of ocean frontage, a beach house with 5 bedrooms and 4 baths, two 2-bedroom guest cottages, two greenhouses and a pool house. Zillow Listing | Inset: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

LeBron James Sells Miami Home Lebron James sold his contemporary <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/lebron-vs-klay-slam-dunk-home-177437/" target="_blank">12,178 square-foot mansion</a> and guest house on the water in Miami for $13.4 million after listing it for $17 million. He bought it for $9 million in 2010. The home includes a rooftop deck and water parking for two 60-foot yachts, in case a king needs to see other parts of town. Indoors, there are six bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms, a home theater and an elevator. There's also a lounge for relaxing after a big game or just a day at the beach. Zillow | Inset: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Marc Anthony Lists Second California Mansion Singer Marc Anthony is asking for $4.35 million for his <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/marc-anthony-lists-tarzana-ca-182325/" target="external">mansion in Tarzana, California, which </a>he bought in early 2015 for $4.125 million. The home spans 6,500 square feet and has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. He sold another nearby home in Encino in early 2015. Zillow Listing | Getty Images

Star of 'The Flash' Buys Home Amanda Pays, who played Dr. Tina McGee in the 1990s CBS series "The Flash" and again in the recent CW remake, paid <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/pays-bernsen-mid-century-modern-181816/"target="external">$1.275 million</a> for a 2-bedroom, 2-bath home in Sherman Oaks, California. The master suite boasts a fireplace and three walk-in closets. Zillow Listing | Inset: Getty Images

Late Katharine Hepburn's Former Home For Sale Katharine Hepburn's former rented <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/hepburn-former-la-love-nest-181648/" target="_blank">house</a> in Los Angeles' Coldwater Canyon, with five bedrooms five-and-a-half bathrooms, is on sale for $7.4 million. The home was once owned by horror-movie star Boris Karloff in the 1930s and '40s. Zillow | Inset: Getty Images

Alicia Keys, Swiss Beatz Want to Sell Massive New Jersey Mansion Musical couple, Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz, list their eight-bedroom 14-bathroom mansion in New Jersey, bought from actor Eddie Murphy in 2013, for <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/alicia-keys-swizz-beatz-list-nj-181924/ " target="external">$14.9 million.</a> Zillow Listing

Serena and Venus Williams Sell NYC Loft Serena and Venus Williams have sold their 1,800-sq.-ft. loft with two bedrooms and one bathroom for $2.1 million dollars. Located in the Financial District of <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/serena-venus-williams-nyc-loft-181532/">Manhattan</a>, the loft features hardwood oak floors and high, beamed ceilings. Zillow Listing|Getty Images

Cindy Crawford Sells Malibu Home After buying a <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/cindy-crawford-malibu-on-market-176972/ " target="external">Malibu beach house</a> for $6 million last year and fixing it up, model Cindy Crawford has found a buyer for more than $13.3 million. The makeover of the 1.4-acre estate, which boasts a private path to a beach for nearby residents, includes new wide-plank, French oak floors and exposed-beam ceilings. There are ocean views from the great room, the gourmet kitchen with breakfast nook and the wraparound entertainment deck. Zillow Listing| Inset: Getty Images

Rosie O'Donnell Buys Home in West Palm Beach Actress and former talk show host Rosie O'Donnell bought a vacation-ready home in West Palm Beach for <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/rosie-odonnell-buys-west-palm-beach-181224/" target="_blank">$5.275 million</a>. The home on the Intracoastal Waterway has a guest house and heated pool on 180 feet of waterfront. Warren Shih of VHT Studios, courtesy of Steve Davis | Inset: Walter McBride/Getty Images

Vince Vaughn Selling California Home for $5.3M "True Detective" star Vince Vaughn is selling his <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/vince-vaughn-lists-so-cal-home-181014/" target="external">southern California mansion</a> for $5.3 million. Vaughn paid more than $3.9 million for the colonial-style home in 2013, which sits on three-quarters of an acre and features formal living and dining rooms, an expansive kitchen with a butler's pantry and more. Zillow Listing

You Can Buy This Mid-Century Modern Home by Famed Architect John Lautner's "Wolff House" could be yours for <a href="https://www.redfin.com/blog/2015/07/john-lautner-wolff-house.html#.Vb0a_FVVhHw" target="_blank">$7.25 million</a>. This midcentury modern icon, designed by famed architect John Lautner and built in 1961, is perched high above the fray in the Hollywood Hills. The "Wolff House" is widely recognized as being inspired by the work of Lautner's mentor, architectural paragon Frank Lloyd Wright. The home was last purchased in 2008 for $5.5 million and has been on and off the market since then. Redfin

'Pretty Little Liars' Star Lists Home "Pretty Little Liars," series star Ian Harding has listed his Los Angeles home <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/ian-harding-lists-home-180499/" target="_blank">$1.35 million</a>. The 1,241-square-foot home sits on a rare double lot in popular Laurel Canyon. Built in 1948, the 3-bedroom, 2-bath home boasts a large deck for entertaining and a spacious guest suite with its own kitchenette. Zillow LIsting | Inset: JB Lacroix/Getty Images

Inside Singer Sia's New Home "Chandelier" singer-songwriter Sia just landed a <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/sia-buys-la-castle-180440/ " target="external">Los Angeles mansion</a> with a lot of chandeliers. She paid $4.7 million for the 5,161-square-foot property, as first reported by the Los Angeles Times. The five-bedroom, five-bathroom home is a Mediterranean Revival from the 1920s with stained glass murals and elaborate wood carvings. Zillow Listing| Inset: Getty Images

'The Big Bang Theory' Star Buys Jason Statham's House "The Big Bang Theory" star Johnny Galecki bought action star <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/johnny-galecki-buys-la-compound-180668/" target="external">Jason Statham's home</a> for $9.2 million. The villa in Los Angeles has six bedrooms and six bathrooms. Statham had asked for nearly $9 million for the property. Zillow Listing

Mike Huckabee's Home Gets Price Cut <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/mike-huckabee-little-rock-listing-180636/">Mike Huckabee's home</a> outside Little Rock, Arkansas, has a new price: $674,900. He paid $525,000 for the home in 2006, and first listed it in 2013, after reportedly building a $3 million mansion in Florida. The Arkansas listing has been off and on the market since then, starting at $850,000. The home has five bedrooms, six bathrooms and measures 6,473 square feet. A park-like yard backs up to a creek and boasts a deck, covered patio and saltwater pool. Zillow Listing| Inset: Getty Images

Donald Trump Sells New York City Penthouse Donald Trump has sold his Manhattan Penthouse for <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/trump-unloads-nyc-penthouse-180555/" target="_blank">$21 million</a>. The home was originally listed for $35 million in 2013, but he cut the price twice before finally selling. Trump never actually lived there and his agent said he rejected an offer to rent the place for $80,000 a month. The home is equipped with top-notch luxury details including Italian brass doorknobs and custom moldings. Zillow Listing | Inset: Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images

Frank Gehry's LA Mansion Hits Market Again Famous architect Frank Gehry's Los Angeles mansion is back on the market for <a href="https://www.redfin.com/blog/2015/07/frank-gehrys-la-mansion-hits-the-market-once-again.html#.VbT1tI7F8wo" target="_blank">$10.5 million</a>. He once said the sprawling abode "is the design I had fantasized about for my own house." Redfin | Inset: David Livingston/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian's Ex Buys Beverly Hills Home Washington Wizards basketball player and Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kris Humphries bought a <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/kris-humphries-new-90210-home-180353/" target="_blank">$6.2 million mansion</a> in Beverly Hills. The 3,336-square-foot home has sweeping city views and is featured in the upcoming season of "Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles." Zillow Listing | Joey Foley/Getty Images

Bob Hope's Mansion Gets Price Cut Bob Hope's nearly 15,000-square-foot <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/bob-hope-toluca-lake-mansion-180082/" target="external">mansion</a> in Toluca Lake, California, where stars from Frank Sinatra to Bing Crosby hung out, has been on the market almost two years, and just took a 48-percent price whack to $12 million. Walled and gated, the the late television great's property includes a two-bedroom guesthouse and staff quarters. The living room features walls of glass framing a landscape of gardens, a putting green and a pool. Zillow Listing| Inset: Getty Images

Julia Roberts Lists Greenwich Village Apartment for $4.5 Million Actress Julia Roberts listed her Greenwich Village apartment for <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/julia-roberts-lists-nyc-apartment-180146/" target="_blank">$4.5 million</a>. The New York City home has three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a large outdoor terrace. Roberts paid $3.895 million for the space in 2010. She also owns another NYC apartment in Manhattan's Gramercy Park, which she is currently renting out. Zillow Listing | Inset: Amy Graves/Getty Images

'Million Dollar Baby' Star Hilary Swank Is Renting Her NYC Home Oscar winner Hilary Swank is asking just $20,000 a month in rent for her <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/hilary-swank-nyc-rental-179968/" target="_blank">Manhattan apartment</a>. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom pad in the West Village has knockout views of the Empire State Building, Freedom Tower and the Hudson River. The 1,441-square-foot apartment, which comes furnished, has a master bathroom worthy of a spa and floor-to-ceiling windows. Zillow Listing | Inset: Michael Tran/Getty Images

'Star Trek' Actor Jonathan Frakes Sells Home for $12M "Star Trek" actor Jonathan Frakes just sold his Beverly Hills home for <a href="https://www.redfin.com/CA/Beverly-Hills/9135-Hazen-Dr-90210/home/6834729" target="_blank">$11.995 million</a>. Frakes purchased the home back in 1994 for $1.5 million. The gated Georgian Colonial estate has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms and spans 10,000-square-feet. Redfin | Inset: Paul A. Hebert/Getty Images

Shannen Doherty Sells Malibu Home Former "Beverly Hills 90210" and "Charmed" star Shannen Doherty sold her home in Malibu for <a href="https://www.redfin.com/CA/Malibu/3626-Malibu-Country-Dr-90265/home/6855053" target="_blank">$2.275 million</a>. The charming four-bedroom, three-bathroom home spans 3,601-square-feet. It was built in 1977. According to property records, the home first hit the market in February for $2.595 million and then dropped to $2.495 million in March. Redfin | Inset: Angela Weiss/Getty Images

You Can Buy Jeff Bridges' Home for $29.5M "True Grit" and "The Big Lebowski" star Jeff Bridges and his wife Susan have listed their 9,593-square-foot Montecito, Calif. home for <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/jeff-bridges-lists-montecito-estate-179791/" target="external">$29.5 million</a>. The property comes with 19 acres and two guest houses. Zillow | Inset: Getty Images

"Scandal" Star Buys NYC Home "Scandal" star Tony Goldwyn and his wife have picked up new digs in <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/tony-goldwyn-lands-nyc-apartment-179687/">Manhattan</a>. The couple paid $1.785 million this summer for a two-bedroom, two-bathroom duplex off Central Park West. The top-floor duplex features a wood-burning fireplace, a high-end kitchen and a renovated bathroom with medicine cabinets equipped with a built-in nightlight and a defogger. The master suite boasts skylights, two custom closets and a south-facing patio. Zillow.com| Jim Spellman/Getty Images

You Can Rent 'Empire' Star's Home for $3,400/Month "Empire" actress Taraji Henson's home in San Fernando Valley, California, is available to <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/taraji-p-henson-renting-home-179649/" target="external">rent for $3,400 a month</a>. Henson bought the 1,406-square-foot home in 2002 for $431,000. It has two bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, hardwood floors, French doors, high ceilings and a large swimming pool. Zillow | Inset: Getty Images

Josh Hartnett Sells Minneapolis Victorian for $2.3M Josh Hartnett's Minneapolis home sold for <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/josh-hartnett-lists-victorian-home-168374/" target="_blank">$2.3 million</a>. The "Penny Dreadful" star bought the 5,000-square-foot Victorian in 2002 for $2.395 million. Zillow | Inset: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Katie Holmes Leases NYC Penthouse for $25,000 a Month "Batman Begins" and "The Giver" actress Katie Holmes is leasing a <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/katie-holmes-rents-in-nyc-179273/">penthouse</a> in New York City's Chelsea neighborhood for $25,000 per month. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment has a wood-burning fireplace and chef's kitchen, as well as a landscaped terrace. Zillow | Inset: Getty Images

Model Gigi Hadid Lists New York Apartment for $2.5 Million Supermodel Gigi Hadid's Soho <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/gigi-hadid-lists-soho-apartment-179477" target="external">apartment</a> in New York is listed for $2.45 million. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is owned by a trust in her Real Housewife mother's name, Yolanda Foster, and has been seen on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." Zillow.com| Inset: George Pimentel/Getty Images

Heidi Klum Rents New York City Townhouse for Summer Model and television personality Heidi Klum is renting a West Village town <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/heidi-klum-nyc-summer-rental-179202/" target="external">home</a> in New York City for the summer. The home overlooks the Hudson River and has a rooftop deck with its own hot tub, kitchen, and fireplace. Zillow.com|Inset: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

New Owner For Joan Rivers' New York City Penthouse Joan Rivers' Manhattan penthouse, which was <a href="http://www.corcoran.com/nyc/Listings/Display/3402920" target="_external">on the market for $28 million</a>, reportedly has a new owner. The late comedian's triplex was listed in early 2015, after her death on September, 14, 2014. The 5,100-square-foot property has views of Central Park, five fireplaces, a ballroom and 23-foot high ceilings. Courtesy Corcoran | Inset: Lionel Cironneau/AP Photo

Zooey Deschanel Sells $2.3 Million Home With a baby on the way, "New Girl" star Zooey Deschanel listed her half-acre, country-style estate in the Hollywood Hills for <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/zooey-deschanel-sells-home-174855/" target="external">$2.2 million</a> in April and it sold in May 2015 for $2.33 million. The 2,957-square-foot ranch home has three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a large breakfast area that looks out over lush grounds and gardens. Deschanel and her fiance, producer Jacob Pechenik, dropped $4.6 million on a bigger home in Manhattan Beach in spring 2015. Zillow | Inset: Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Sell NYC Townhouse "Sex and the City" actress Sarah Jessica Parker and "The Producers" star Matthew Broderick finally sold their <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/sjp-sells-greenwich-village-179005/" target="external">Greenwich Village townhouse</a>, which had been on the market for nearly three years. The 6,800-square-foot New York City home sold for $18.25 million - a nearly $750,000 loss. Zillow | Inset: Getty Images

'Golden Girls' Home Hits Market for First Time in Decades Bea Arthur's long-time estate in Brentwood, California, is listed for <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/bea-arthur-estate-on-market-178369/" target="_blank">$15.99 million</a>. It is on the market for the first time since at least 1980 when property records show it sold for $551,505. Built in 1924, it was extensively renovated by Arthur's son in the '80s. The secluded, Mediterranean-style 7,085-square-foot home has 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms. Zillow | Inset: NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Elvis Presley's Palm Springs Mansion For Sale Elvis Presley's <a href="https://www.redfin.com/blog/2015/06/elvispresleyspalmspringsmansion.html#.VY6_3FVVhHw" target="_blank">Palm Springs mansion</a> is for sale. The five-bedroom, four-bathroom mansion was named "The Home of Tomorrow" by LOOK Magazine in 1962. Redfin | Inset: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Pink's Malibu Home Hits the Real Estate Market Musician Pink and her husband Carey Hart have listed their Malibu <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/pink-malibu-home-hits-market-178744/" target="external">beach home</a> for $13.995 million. The couple purchased the home in late 2010 for $11.8 million. The home boasts a luxury chef's kitchen with two islands and private beach access. Zillow.com|Inset: Getty Images

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen List $4.5M New York Apartment Model Chrissy Teigen and musician John Legend listed for <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/teigen-legend-nyc-1-bedroom-178724/" target="external">$4.5 million their one-bedroom Manhattan apartment</a>. The 2,000-square foot modern luxe apartment boasts of exposed brick and wood and has a master bedroom with a deep cast iron soaking tub. Architectural Digest featured the unit on its cover in early 2015. Zillow | Inset: Getty Images

'The Hills' Reality Star Audrina Patridge Lists Home for $1.6M Reality television personality Audrina Patridge is selling her Los Angeles home for <a href="https://www.redfin.com/CA/Los-Angeles/6393-Bryn-Mawr-Dr-90068/home/12278775?utm_source=blog&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=1001128" target="_blank">$1.575 million</a>. The Spanish-style abode has three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Patridge, who rose to fame through MTV's "The Hills," bought the 2,100-square-foot home back in 2008 for $1.15 million. It has a spacious gourmet kitchen, a living room with a fireplace and gorgeous city views from the master suite. Redfin | Inset: Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

Tyler Perry Lists Atlanta Mega-Mansion for $25 Million Director and comedian Tyler Perry is selling his 35,000 square-foot <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/tyler-perry-selling-atlanta-mansion-178508/" target="external">mega-mansion</a> for $25 million. The seven-bedroom, 11.5-bathroom Atlanta estate sits on 17 acres, and boasts an underground ballroom, a resort-style infinity-edge pool and marble arches throughout. Zillow.com| Inset: Getty Images

Whoopi Goldberg Lists Berkeley Home Whoopi Goldberg just listed her Berkeley, Calif. home for <a href="https://www.redfin.com/CA/Berkeley/2212-Mckinley-Ave-94703/home/674739?utm_source=blog&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=1001128" target="_blank">$1.275 million</a>. The three-bedroom Victorian home spans 3,090-square-feet and was built in 1890. The property is under the star's birth name, Caryn Johnson. Redfin | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jason Statham Lists LA Estate Jason Statham has listed his Los Angeles estate for <a href="https://www.redfin.com/CA/Los-Angeles/2427-Castilian-Dr-90068/home/7114669" target="_blank">$8.99 million</a>. The six-bedroom, six-bathroom Spanish-style home was built in 1929 and sits on .56 acres of land. He bought the home in 2011 from actor Ben Stiller. Redfin | Inset: Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Phil Collins Buys J. Lo's Miami Beach Zillow reports that Phil Collins purchased a <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/phil-collins-buys-in-miami-beach-178226/" target="external">$33-million Miami Beach home</a> that was formerly owned by Jennifer Lopez. The Mediterranean-style home built in 1929 is over 12,000 square feet and features 7 bedrooms and 9.5 baths. Juan Fernando Ayora/Zillow.com | Inset: Getty Images

You Can Buy Jason Derulo's Florida Home for $2.9M Singer-songwriter Jason Derulo is selling his 11,000-square foot <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/jason-derulo-coconut-creek-fl-178054/" target="external">home for $2.9 million</a> in Coconut Creek, Fla. The house has seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, plus a guest house with a recording studio. Nick Zouroudis/Zillow | Inset Getty Images

Jeremy Renner Sells His 'Hamptons in Hollywood' Home "Hurt Locker" and "The Avengers" star Jeremy Renner and roommate Kristoffer Winters flipped this <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/jeremy-renner-hollywood-classic-168976/" target="external">Los Angeles house</a> that once belonged to legendary screenwriter and director Preston Sturges. The 5,956-square foot home sold for $4.3 million after they dropped the price to $4.495 million in mid-April 2015. They bought the property in 2009 for $1.35 million. Rumor has it that Charlie Chaplin's first wedding occurred in a gentlemen's room at the home. Zillow.com | Inset: Vera Anderson/Getty Images

Beck Wants to Sell Santa Monica Home for $2.8M Beck is <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/beck-unloading-in-santa-monica-177860/" target="_blank">selling</a> the 1920s Santa Monica home he owned for months ago before deciding it was time to move on. He listed the four-bedroom, four-bathroom Tudor style home for $2.8 million, just $84,000 more than what he paid. Zillow | Inset: Getty Images

LeBron James Vs Klay Thompson: Whose Home Is a Slam Dunk? Klay Thompson just bought a <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/lebron-vs-klay-slam-dunk-home-177437/" target="_blank">Spanish-style estate</a> on a third of an acre in Orange County, Calif. The compound has a large private courtyard with a pool and spa. Inside the 2,433-square-foot home are 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, including a master suite with two bathrooms and ocean views. The great room features a bar, vaulted ceilings with exposed beams and walls of windows facing the courtyard. There are two guest casitas and a 100-foot-wide patio facing the Pacific Ocean. Zillow | Inset: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman Sells Dallas Mansion Troy Aikman has sold his 10,728-square-foot mansion in Dallas for <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/troy-aikman-sells-dallas-mansion-177260/" target="_blank">$5.4 million</a>. The 4-bedroom, 6-bath home boasts an elevator, an outdoor entertainment zone and a theater with a refreshments bar suitable for kicking back with a reel of play-by-plays. Zillow | Inset: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Isabella Rossellini Buys Tiny New York Home "Blue Velvet" Italian actress Isabella Rossellini purchased a one-bedroom apartment in a high-rise on Manhattan's Upper West Side. The 789-square-foot pad was listed at $1.32 million; Rossellini paid <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/isabella-rossellini-snags-nyc-home-177391/" target="_blank">$1.275 million</a>. She also owns a home on Long Island. Zillow | Inset: Tony Barson/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Mischa Barton Lists Beverly Hills Home Mischa Barton is listing her Beverly Hills villa for <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/mischa-barton-lists-beverly-hills-177126/">$8.995 million</a>. The home boasts fireplaces in the living, dining and family rooms, as well as a fireplace in the master suite, which has two bathrooms and two closets. The mansion and guest quarters span more than 10,000 square feet and include eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. Zillow | Inset: Jim Spellman/Getty Images

Denise Richards Lists Beverly Hills Home for $7.8M "Wild Things" actress Denise Richards has listed her Hidden Hills <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/denise-richards-lists-home-177358/">mansion</a> for $7.75 million. The six-bedroom, eight-bath home features a nightlife-style living room with built-in seating, an onyx fireplace, chandeliers and red velvet accents. The over-the-top home even has a custom-built dog hotel. Zillow | Inset: Getty Images

Jason Statham Buys Hollywood Hills Home "Spy" star Jason Straham <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/statham-buys-in-hollywood-hills-176838/">purchased this Hollywood Hills mansion</a> for $2.7 million. He is reportedly sharing the four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home with his supermodel girlfriend and "Mad Max: Fury Road" star Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. They already have a Beverly Hills Mansion that they bought earlier in 2015 for $13 million. Zillow | Inset: Adrian Sanchez-Gonzalez/AFP/Getty Images

Cindy Crawford Lists Malibu Home for $15.5M Cindy Crawford has <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/cindy-crawford-malibu-on-market-176972/" target="_blank"">listed</a> her Malibu home for $15.45 million after an extensive makeover. The supermodel and her husband bought the home for $6 million in June 2014. The 1.4-acre estate has ocean views, a private path to a beach for nearby residents and includes new wide-plank, French oak floors and exposed-beam ceilings. Zillow | Inset: Getty Images

Check Out Pharrell's Modern LA Home "Happy" singer and producer Pharrell Williams purchased a contemporary six-bedroom estate, including the guest house, overlooking Los Angeles for <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/pharrell-buys-modern-la-digs-176880/" target="external">$7.14 million</a>, Variety reports. Zillow | Inset: Getty Images

Indie Director and Actor Mark Duplass Buys Home Some might know him as actress Melissa McCarthy's love interest in the 2014 film "Tammy." Actor, director and producer from "The Puffy Chair" and "The League" Mark Duplass bought a six-bedroom, six-bathroom home in <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/mark-duplass-buys-home-176543/">Los Angeles</a> for $4.4 million. Zillow.com|Getty Images

Katharine Hepburn's Connecticut Estate on the Market at $14.8 Million The Connecticut seaside home where Katharine Hepburn spent family vacations and returned often throughout her life, and where she spent her final days, is on the market for <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/katharine-hepburn-estate-176656/" target="_blank">$14.8 million</a>. The home sits on 1.47 acres with a private beach where The New York Times says Hepburn took a daily dip no matter the season. There’s also a private dock and pond. Zillow | Inset: by Michael Brennan/Getty Images

Paul McCartney Buys Manhattan Penthouse Paul McCartney just bought a Manhattan penthouse with views fit for a knight. The duplex has 5 bedrooms, 5-plus baths and 40 feet of floor-to-ceiling windows with a terrace of glass overlooking Central Park. The Beatle's new home is in a boutique, mid-century building and was listed for <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/paul-mccartney-buys-nyc-penthouse-176703/" target="_blank">$15.5 million</a>. Zillow | Inset: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Brad and Angelina Selling French Quarter Mansion For $6.5 Million Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have listed their prime French Quarter mansion for <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/brad-and-angelina-new-orleans-176581" target="external">$6.5 million</a> in New Orleans. They bought the renovated 1830s home in late 2006 for Pitt's filming of "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button," and they let Jonah Hill crash there when he was filming "21 Jump Street." It has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, Venetian plastered walls, marble mantles and fireplaces, a grand spiral staircase and an elevator. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

F. Scott Fitzgerald's Party House Lists for $3.9M Author F. Scott Fitzgerald and his wife rented this 7-bedroom, 6.5-bath home in Great Neck, N.Y. in the 1920's, and it has now been listed for <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/f-scott-fitzgeralds-great-neck-home-176413/" target="external">$3,888,888</a>. Zillow | Inset: Getty Images

'Army Wives' Star Kim Delaney Lists Beverly Hills Home "Army Wives" and "NYPD Blue" star Kim Delaney has listed her Spanish Revival home in the Flats area of Beverly Hills for <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/kim-delaney-lists-in-beverly-hills-176202/" target="_blank">$7.995 million</a>. The 5,264-square-foot home she's listing is bursting with 1920s appeal, from its round, tiled foyer with romantic circular stairway, stained glass, and Juliet balcony to the living room's grand fireplace. Zillow | Inset: Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

Michael Jordan Slashes Mansion Price Again Michael Jordan is now looking to sell his Highland Park mansion in Illinois for <a href="https://www.redfin.com/IL/Highland-Park/2700-Point-Dr-60035/home/17628060" target="_external">$14.855 million</a>, which is a lot less than the original asking price of $29 million when he first listed it back in 2012. The basketball star hasn't had any luck selling the nine-bedroom home, despite decreasing the price significantly over the last three years. The home spans 32,683-square-feet and has 17 bathrooms. The NBA star's home also has a regulation-sized basketball gymnasium. Redfin | Inset: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Geraldo Rivera Buys Manhattan Penthouse Television personality Geraldo Rivera and his wife, Erica, <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/geraldo-snags-nyc-penthouse-175851/" target="_external">bought a $6.295-million penthouse</a> with sweeping views of Central Park in New York City. The 2,500-square-foot unit has four bedrooms, including a double-sized master bedroom with views, plus three bathrooms. Zillow | Inset: Jason LaVeris/Getty Images

You Can Buy Bret Michaels' California House "Poison" lead vocalist Bret Michaels has listed his mansion in Calabasas, California, for $3.65 million while on tour for his new solo album "True Grit." The <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/bret-michaels-unloading-home-175809/" target="_blank">6,797-square-foot home</a> in Los Angeles County features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a wine cellar - plus a living room decked out in guitars and a grand piano. Zillow | Inset: Lilly Lawrence/Getty Images

Philadelphia Phillies Pitcher Cliff Lee Has Listed His Condo Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cliff Lee has listed his condo for $6.9 million. The 4,166-square-foot, full-floor residence at <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/cliff-lee-pitches-rittenhouse-condo-175041/" target="_blank">1706 Rittenhouse Sq</a> has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms - and a chauffeur-driven Mercedes S-550. Zillow | Inset: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

'Silicon Valley' Co-Creator Mike Judge Sells Malibu Home Mike Judge has sold his Malibu home for $4.3 million. That's $450,000 less than he originally listed it for in 2012. The 1970's <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/mike-judge-house-sold-175574/" target="_blank">ranch-style house</a> is an acre of land with a pool, tennis court and private guest cottage. Zillow | C. Flanigan/Getty Images

'Gotham' Star Ben McKenzie Wants Nearly $2M for LA Home Actor Ben McKenzie, former star of "The O.C." has listed his three-bedroom home in the Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles for <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/ben-mckenzie-selling-la-home-175422/" site="external">$1,895,000</a>. Zillow | Inset: Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather Slashes Price of Florida Penthouse Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather keeps dropping the price on his Florida penthouse, and is now asking just under <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/mayweather-price-drop-175302/" target="external">$2 million</a> for his Sunny Isles Beach home. That is down from $2.599 million in July 2014. The penthouse weighs in at 3,020 square feet with four bedrooms, five bathrooms and comes furnished. Meanwhile, his opponent Manny Pacquiao, recently picked up Sean "Diddy" Combs' former home in Beverly Hills. Zillow | Inset: Getty Images

You Can Buy Patrick Dempsey's Home "Grey's Anatomy" star Patrick Dempsey listed his Malibu home he bought six years ago for $14.5 million. The <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/patrick-dempsey-lists-in-malibu-174902/" target="_blank">three-plus-acre grounds</a> boast ocean views and raised gardens. It's geared for family fun and entertainment, with a pool surrounded by a recycled-wood deck, a large seating area around a fire pit, a climbing wall and a pizza oven. Zillow | Inset: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Sean Penn Lists Malibu Estate "Milk" star Sean Penn is asking <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/sean-penn-selling-in-malibu-174814">$6.55 million</a> for his Malibu 1.4-acre estate that's a short walk from the beach. The 1960, U-shaped home features views of the pool and large outdoor entertaining area from the master bedroom, family room and living room. The landscaped yard also has terraced gardens and a rose garden. Zillow | Inset: Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

"The Real Housewives of New York" reality star Ramona Singer is <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/ramona-singer-leasing-hamptons-174712/" target="_external"> renting her Hamptons home for $55,000 a month.</a> The 7,000-square-foot home has a heated pool, tennis court, six bedrooms, six bathrooms and 10-foot ceilings. Zillow | Inset: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

BCBG Designer Max Azria Lists Los Angeles Estate Max Azria and his wife, Lubov, have listed their Los Angeles estate for <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/max-azria-wants-85m-for-la-manor-174569/" target="_blank">$85 million</a>. The 17-bedroom, 22-bath manor, sits on 2.8 acres that include five distinct gardens — French, Japanese, English, Moroccan and herb — plus a tennis court with its own elevated, clubhouse-style viewing box and two glass-enclosed greenhouses, one for produce and another that’s been converted into a gym. The Azrias paid $16 million for the estate in 2005. Zillow | Inset: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Joe Manganiello Lists Bachelor Pad With Backyard Oasis Joe Manganiello has listed his Los Angeles pad for <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/joe-manganiello-lists-bachelor-pad-174678/" target="_blank">$1.995 million</a>. The quarter-acre property includes a modern 4-bedroom, 3-bath home and backyard oasis with a curvy swimming pool, hot tub and fire pit surrounded by stone walkways and tropical foliage. Zillow | Inset: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas List LA Estate Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas have listed their 15,000-sq. ft, 1.5-acre <a href="http://www.zillow.com/homedetails/611-S-Muirfield-Rd-Los-Angeles-CA-90005/20775028_zpid/" target="external">Italian Revival-style estate</a> for $16.1 million. The home boasts seven bedrooms with 8.5 baths, a two-story banquet hall, a wood paneled library and recording studio on the grounds located in sunny Los Angeles, California. The former couple announced that they were splitting in 2014. Zillow.com|Getty Images

Demi Moore Lists NYC Penthouse for $75 Million Demi Moore is selling her 7,000 foot New York City <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/demi-moore-lists-nyc-penthouse-174332/ "target="external">triplex apartment</a> that she bought with Bruce Willis for $75 million. Courtesy Zillow | Inset: Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks Coach Sells Lakefront Home Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/pete-carroll-sell-seattle-lakefront-174278/target=" _blank"="">sold</a> a lakefront property in an off-market deal for $6.1 million. The 3,860-square-foot home was purchased by Carroll and his wife less than a year ago. It is nestled along Lake Washington with 75 feet of private waterfront land with spectacular views of the sunset. The property also has a small sandy beach, a detached guest suite, and a deep moorage dock. Zillow

'Vampire Diaries' Star Paul Wesley Buys Studio City Home Paul Wesley just dropped $2 million on a four-bed, three-and-a-half-bath modern spread in the <a href="http://www.trulia.com/blog/celebrity-homes/vampire-diaries-star-paul-wesley-buys-2-million-studio-city-stunner/" target="_blank">Studio City hills</a>. The contemporary-style pad was formerly owned by Counting Crows keyboardist Charlie Gillingham. The architectural treasure was built in 2010 and overlooks the tranquil canyon of the Studio City hills. Trulia | Inset: Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Carmen Electra Lists Her Los Angeles Home for $2.699 Million Carmen Electra is looking to <a href="https://www.redfin.com/blog/2015/04/tom-cruise-and-carmen-electra.html#.VTKAiPldXzh" target="_external">sell her Los Angeles home</a> for $2.699 million. She bought the Mediterranean-style villa last July. Redfin | Inset: Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images

You Can Rent Sandra Bullock's Home Sandra Bullock is leasing her Hollywood home for only $18,500/month. The home boasts three bedrooms and bathrooms respectively on 3,153-square-feet. With vaulted ceilings, the spacious home looks over the greenery of the Hollywood Hills. Trulia/Getty Images

David Fincher Reportedly Buys New York Apartment Director David Fincher has reportedly purchased a three-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment in the Tribeca neighborhood of New York City that had been listed for <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/david-fincher-buys-in-tribeca-174080/" target="external">$5,650,000</a>, according to Variety. Zillow | Inset: Getty Images

Ernest Hemingway's Model Great-Granddaughter Buys Home Dree Hemingway, a model, actress and great-granddaughter of author Ernest Hemingway, has purchased a 3-bedroom home in the Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles, Calif. for <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/dree-hemingway-buys-hollywood-hills-174026/" target="external">$1.23 million</a>. She will star in two upcoming indie films: “Happy People” and “The People Garden.” Zillow | Inset: Getty Images

Hulk Hogan's Ex Lists Home Linda Hogan has listed the five-bedroom Simi Valley home she purchased after her 2010 divorce from wrestler Hulk Hogan for a reported <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/linda-hogan-lists-la-villa-173658/" target="external">$5.5 million</a>. Zillow | Inset: Getty Images

Diddy Still Trying to Sell New Jersey Mansion Sean "Diddy" Combs is selling his New Jersey estate for <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/diddy-selling-nj-mansion-173602/" target="external">$8.5 million</a>. For that, the buyer gets an all-brick manor house on three-plus hilltop acres that boast a swimming pool, two waterfalls, a lighted tennis court and a putting green. Inside, there's a two-story grand foyer, a great room with a fireplace, a mahogany-paneled library and a master suite with a sitting room and fireplace. The home has seven bedrooms altogether, plus 10 bathrooms, a home theater and a six-car garage. Zillow | Inset: Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images

Tom Cruise Reportedly Lists Hollywood Hills Estate Tom Cruise reportedly listed his Hollywood Hills compound for nearly <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/tom-cruise-lists-hollywood-hills-173383/" target="external">$13 million</a>, Variety reports. The European-style villa is situated on 2.75 acres overlooking the city, and has a main house with three bedrooms and a guest house with four more. The main house features walls of glass that offer breathtaking views and an Italian farm-style kitchen with chef-quality appliances. Zillow | Inset: Getty Images

Julia Roberts Lists Hawaii Estate Julia Roberts has reportedly listed her estate in Hanalei, Hawaii, with more than 200 feet of beachfront for $29.85 million, Pacific Business News reports. The actress bought the <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/julia-roberts-selling-hawaii-estate-173249/" target="_blank">2 acre estate</a> for $13.4 million in 2011. It was formerly owned by a sugar plantation manager who bought it in 1915 before Hawaii became a state. The 3,792-square-foot home was built in 1946 and has 7 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. Building may be permitted for up to 9,000 square feet for more buildings and a pool. It has views toward the mountains and seaward. Zillow | Inset: Dan MacMedan/Getty Images

Marc Anthony Cuts Price of Long Island Mansion Recording artist Marc Anthony <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/marc-anthony-lists-two-mansions-168515/" target="_external">dropped the price on his Long Island mansion</a> $2.5 million to a total asking price of $9.495 million. In early 2015, he listed two homes for sale, including a $12 million, 10-bedroom mansion on Long Island, New York. The other home has six bedrooms and was listed for $2.75 million in Encino, California. Zillow | Inset: Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Zachary Quinto Buys $3.1 Million Manhattan Pad "The Slap" star Zachery Quinto has put roots down in New York City. Quinto spent <a href="http://www.trulia.com/blog/celebrity-homes/zachary-quinto-buys-3-1-million-manhattan-love-nest/" target="_blank">$3,162,500</a> on the two-bed, two-and-a-half-bath pad. It has a full-floor loft, an elevator, walnut floors, and a stainless steel gourmet kitchen. Trulia | Inset: Steve Zak Photography/Getty Images

Lil Wayne Lists $18 Million Miami Mansion The Cash Money rapper, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. but who often goes by "Weezy," has listed his sprawling mansion for <a href="http://www.trulia.com/blog/celebrity-homes/lil-wayne-lists-mammoth-18-million-miami-mansion/" target="_blank">$18 million</a>. Located on the uber-ritzy La Gorce Island in Biscayne Bay, the home measures over 15,000 square feet and has nine-bedrooms and 10-bathrooms. Lil Wayne bought the pad in 2006 for the bargain price of $11.6 million. Truilia | Inset: Prince Williams/Getty Images

Richard Nixon's Former California Home Listed for $75 Million La Casa Pacifica, originally known as the Cotton Estate, was the former home of Richard Nixon and is now listed for $75 million. He bought it in 1969, six months into his presidency, for $1.4 million. Hamilton H. Cotton reserved San Clemente's finest oceanfront parcel for his own estate. His vision was to model his home after an Andalusian-themed manor he had seen in San Sebastian, Spain. The Cottons constructed their stately single-story residence on a gentle knoll, known as Cotton's Point. T. Ponnay | Inset: Ellsworth Davis/Getty Images

Sinatra's Rumored Romantic Rendezvous Spot For Sale Frank Sinatra's rented <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/home-rented-by-sinatra-listed-172889/" target="_blank">4-bedroom,</a> 7-bath house on four acres is on the market now for $7.5 million. Sinatra rented the home during the 1950s and 60s, and some had rumored that it was a romantic meeting spot for Marilyn Monroe and John F. Kennedy. Zillow | Getty Images

Bon Jovi Sells New York Penthouse Jon Bon Jovi sold his penthouse in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City after two years on the market. The <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/bon-jovi-sells-penthouse-172930/ " target="external">$37.5-million listing </a> went under contract in March 2015, according to StreetEasy. The musician and his wife, Dorothea Hurley, paid $24 million for the 7,452-square-foot duplex in 2007, according to Variety, and reportedly spent millions on renovations.The 6-bedroom, 6-bath penthouse boasts 11-foot ceilings, two kitchens, three landscaped terraces and panoramic views of the city. Zillow | Inset Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Queen Latifah Sells NJ Mansion Television personality and artist Queen Latifah finally <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/queen-latifah-sells-nj-mansion-172803/" target="_blank">sold</a> her New Jersey mansion in March 2015 after nine months on the market, and price cuts of more than $300,000. The 6-bedroom, 8-bath home was the first she bought in her native state of New Jersey. Zillow | Inset: Getty Images

Bill Koch Asks $100M for Aspen Acreage Bill Koch has listed his 82.6-acre spread near Aspen for <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/bill-koch-asks-100m-aspen-172644/" target="_blank">$100 million</a>, making it one of the priciest listings in the country. It has 28 bedrooms, 25 bathrooms, 5 half bathrooms, an entertainment hall and an indoor basketball court. Zillow | Inset: EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images

Jaime Pressly Lists California Home Actress Jaime Pressly has listed her 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom home in Sherman, Calif, for nearly $2.2 million. The <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/jaime-pressly-list-villa-style-digs-172185/" target="_blank">villa-style home</a> features a balcony, several fireplaces, and a swimming pool. Zillow | Inset: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Jonah Hill Wants to Sell His New York City Loft "21 Jump Street" actor Jonah Hill is reportedly listing his Soho pad for <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/jonah-hill-unloading-soho-loft-172616/" target="external">$3.5 million</a>. The 2,000-square-foot loft has original hardwood floors and 13-plus-foot ceilings, along with exposed brick walls and marble bathrooms. Zillow | Inset: Getty Images

Rent the Winklevoss Twins' LA Pad for $150K per Month Twins Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are renting out their <a href="http://www.zillow.com/homedetails/1423-Tanager-Way-Los-Angeles-CA-90069/20799171_zpid/" target="_blank">Los Angeles house</a>. Located above the Sunset Strip, this 8,000-square-foot home -- featuring five bedrooms and nine bathrooms -- can be yours for $150,000 per month. The twins purchased the sleek mansion in August 2012 for $18 million, according to Variety. It is one of Los Angeles' most significant, architectural view properties. Zillow | Inset: Charles Eshelman/Getty Images

Carmelo and La La Anthony's Central Park Rental Now $12M The <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/carmelo-la-la-anthony-selling-condo-172301/" target="_external">Central Park condominium</a> that New York Knicks player Carmelo Anthony and his wife La La Anthony were renting is now listed for $12 million. Built in 1925, the building has 55 units. A private elevator landing opens directly into the Anthonys’ 15th-floor apartment, which tops 4,000 square feet. It has five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. Zillow | Inset: Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Bristol Palin Lists Waterfront Alaska Home A week after getting engaged, Bristol Palin listed the Alaska home she bought in 2011. The nearly half-acre property features 90 feet of waterfront on Lake Lucille in Wasilla, Alaska. It's listed for <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/bristol-palin-lists-alaska-home-172107" target="external">$549,000.</a> Zillow | Inset: Lou Rocco/Getty Images

LeBron James Cuts Price of Waterfront Miami Mansion NBA star LeBron James has cut the price of his <a href="https://www.redfin.com/FL/Miami/3590-Crystal-View-Ct-33133/home/42755260" target="external">waterfront mansion</a> in Miami. James is asking $15 million for the 6-bedroom home, $2 million less than his earlier listing. The home has a chef's kitchen, wine cellar, home office, custom home theater and a private master rooftop sundeck. Redfin.com

Jessica Chastain Buys Manhattan Pad "Zero Dark Thirty" star Jessica Chastain bought a <a href="http://www.trulia.com/blog/celebrity-homes/jessica-chastain-buys-5-1-million-manhattan-co-op/" target="_blank">$5.1 million</a> co-op in New York's historic Osborne building. The four-bed, three-and-half-bath home features a dining room that can seat 20 guests, 14-foot ceilings and hand-carved mahogany doors. Trulia | Inset: Getty Images

Donald Trump's Former Estate Available for $54 Million Donald Trump's former estate is available for $54 million. The <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/donald-trump-former-estate-171584/" target="_blank">home</a>, which sits on a private peninsula in Long Island Sound, measures a whopping 19,773 square feet with eight bedrooms and 11.5 baths. There are three fully-equipped staff apartments. Zillow | Inset: Christopher Polk/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon Sell Home Ex-celebrity couple Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon sold their former seven-bedroom estate in the Bel Air neighborhood of Los Angeles, Calif. for <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/mariah-carey-nick-cannon-list-144399/" target="external">$9 million</a> after putting it on the market in early 2014 for $12.995 million. Zillow | Inset: Getty Images

David Hasselhoff Lists California Estate David Hasselhoff has listed his California estate for $2.299 million. The <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/hasselhoff-lists-calabasas-home-171330/" target="_blank">French Mediterranean-style estate</a> that sits on 1.5 acres and boasts a lagoon-style pool, spa, rock waterfalls and an outdoor kitchen. The home's 5 bedrooms and 6 baths include a master suite with a fireplace, balcony, large walk-in closet and what the listing describes as a "sexy" bathroom. Zillow | Inset: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio Wants to Lease Out $5.2M Estate Leonardo DiCaprio wants to lease out his <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/rent-dicaprio-mid-century-modern-171284/" target="_blank">$5.2 million estate</a> that he bought last year. The actor is reportedly asking $4,500 a night. The 7,022-square-foot main house has 6 bedrooms, 7.5 baths and multiple fireplaces. The grounds also feature a guest house, pool, and tennis court. Zillow | Inset: JB Lacroix/Getty Images

Colbie Caillat Wants to Flip Her $6.4M Mansion Musician Colbie Caillat wants to flip her Santa Barbara-style estate in Hidden Hills, the popular Los Angeles gated community. <a href="http://www.trulia.com/blog/celebrity-homes/colbie-caillat-flipping-6-4-million-mansion-hidden-hills/" target="external">She listed it for $6.4 million</a> after buying it for $6.1 million in August 2014. The 8,400-square-foot home has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, plus private bell-tower courtyard entry. Trulia | Inset: Getty Images

Kurt Cobain's Childhood Home Back on the Market The <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/kurt-cobains-childhood-home-listed-with-steep-price-135587/"target="external">childhood home</a> of late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain is back on the market for $400,000, which is $100,000 less than the listing in Sept. 2013, MyNorthwest.com reported. Cobain's young life through his teenage years were spent at the four-bedroom, one-bathroom home in Aberdeen, Washington. His mom, Wendy O'Connor, has since been the sole owner of the property, Zillow reported, and the family has previously expressed interest in turning the home into a museum. Courtesy Zillow

Bruce Jenner Buys Malibu Beach House Reality television star and Olympic gold medal winner Bruce Jenner bought this four-bedroom, four-bathroom home situated on a mountain top in Malibu. The <a href="http://www.trulia.com/blog/celebrity-homes/bruce-jenner-buys-stunning-3-5-million-malibu-beach-house/" target="_blank">$3.58 million home</a> has 360-degree ocean, mountain, and canyon views over 11 acres. The 3,500-square-foot home has a pool, spa, and a downstairs area that could be used as gym by the gold medal winner. Trulia | Inset: Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP Photo

Beatles' Childhood Home Auctioned in England A mid-terrace house at 72 Western Avenue in Liverpool, England, the childhood home of British musician Paul McCartney, was auctioned for about $230,000 to an anonymous bidder, Feb. 26, 2015. Getty Images

Billy the Kid's Hiding Place For Sale A home in New Mexico that was once a hiding place for Billy the Kid is for sale. Located in the town of Lincoln, about 57 miles west of Roswell, the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is listed for $545,000. The listing states: "Built in 1878 and nestled in the scenic Bonito River Valley in historic [Lincoln], the Lesnett house was standing during the turbulent Lincoln County War of 1878-1881. The outlaw Billy the Kid was hidden in a flour barrel in the kitchen and later hid under a bed in one of the front rooms when soldiers from nearby Ft. Stanton came into the house pursuing him." Sotheby's International Realty | Inset: Getty Images

'Sound of Music' Star's Former Estate Sells for $11.2M A Connecticut <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/former-christopher-plummer-estate-159910/"target="external">waterfront home</a> that once belonged to "Sound of Music" actor Christopher Plummer recently sold for $11.2 million. Plummer lived there from 1974 until 1981. The estate was most recently owned by a businessman and a college professor, who listed it for sale for $12.5 million. The property has 200 feet of waterfront, manicured grounds, a pool and spa. Zillow.com|Getty Images

Natasha Bedingfield Buys Hollywood Hills Home British singer-songwriter Natasha Bedingfield purchased a house in the Hollywood Hills with beautiful views of the city for $1.65 million, <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/bedingfield-snags-hollywood-house-170508/" target="external">according to Zillow</a>. The Spanish-style house has three bedrooms, three bathrooms and was built in 2000. Zillow.com | Inset: AP Photo

James Caan Lists Beverly Hills Home Actor James Caan has listed his home in Beverly Hills for nearly <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/celeb-roundup-janney-seles-king-170280/" target="_blank">$4 million</a>. The 5-bedroom, 5-bath home has a master suite with his-and-hers walk-in closets, a putting green plus a pool and spa. Zillow | Inset: David Livingston/Getty Images

Former 'West Wing' Star Lists California Home Allison Janney has listed her home in Studio City, California, for <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/celeb-roundup-janney-seles-king-170280/" target="_blank">$1.495 million</a>. The 3-bedroom, 2-bath home has a solar-heated pool and private master suite with wood-beam ceilings and a claw-foot bathtub. Zillow | Inset: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Academy Award Winning Actress Sells Hollywood Duplex "Network" star Faye Dunaway sold her home for $1.45 million. She previously listed her Hollywood duplex for <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/faye-dunaway-lists-hollywood-duplex-156068/" target="_blank">$1.75 million</a>. It was her home for 15 years. She paid only $315,000 for the small, charming duplex when she bought it in 1998. Zillow | Inset: Gianfranco Calcagno/Getty Images

Channing Tatum Moves to Beverly Hills "Magic Mike" star Channing Tatum and wife Jenna Dewan Tatum bought a Beverly Hills <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/channing-tatum-moves-to-90210-170372/ "target="external">home</a> for $6 million. The six-bedroom, six-bath Cape Cod comes complete with a pool, spa, and outdoor fireplace. The master bathroom features a shower and separate large bathtub with a bay window covered by foliage. The upstairs also includes a second bedroom with its own en-suite bath - possibly for the Tatums' one-year-old daughter, Everly. Courtesy Zillow

Orlando Bloom Is Leaving Taylor Swift's Building Orlando Bloom is selling his loft in the same Tribeca building Taylor Swifts' penthouse is in. It's possible the place is different since Swift purchased the penthouse in spring 2014. Paparazzi appear to have inundated the front door. Bloom's 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath loft is listed for <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/orlando-bloom-lists-tribeca-loft-170318/" target="_blank">$5.495 million</a>. The master suite includes a walk-in closet and a bathroom with a double vanity and stall shower. Another bathroom features a soaking tub, and there's a marble-clad powder room. Zillow | Inset: Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Rosie O'Donnell Lists Florida Home For $5.8 Million Television personality Rosie O'Donnell listed <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/rosie-odonnell-lists-fl-home-170102/" target="_blank">another home</a> she bought with wife Michelle Rounds back in 2013. The 4,648-square-foot home on Casey Key, Florida, hit the market for $5.75 million. Zillow | Inset: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Nick Jonas Lists LA Mansion Nick Jonas listed his Los Angeles mansion for <a href="http://blog.redfin.com/blog/2015/02/nick-jonas-selling-la-estate.html#.VOC0K7DF-Q1" target="_blank">$3.6 million</a>. The Mediterranean estate has four-bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and is situated just above the Sunset Strip with beautiful panoramic views of downtown Los Angeles. The charming abode has plenty of privacy, becing located at the end of a cup-de-sac behind large security gates. Redfin | Inset: Leah Putkammer/Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson Reportedly Buys LA Home "Avengers""star Scarlett Johansson reportedly bought a 1940s <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/scarlett-johansson-buys-home-in-l-a-169510/"target="external">home in Los Angeles</a> with views of the Hollywood sign. The actress reportedly paid $3.88 million for the 3,500-square-foot home that has 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, a large swimming pool, spa, and a cabana. Zillow | Inset: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Vince Vaughn Drops Price of Chicago Penthouse Vince Vaughn purchased his 5-bedroom, 8-bath Chicago penthouse in 2006 for $12 million. He put it on the market in 2011 for $24.7 million and has been continually cutting the price. The multi-level penthouse is now <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/vince-vaughn-chicago-penthouse-169928/ " target="_blank">listed</a> at $13.9 million. It is in the Palmolive Building and has an amazing panoramic view of Lake Michigan. Zillow | Inset: Getty Images

Sale of Kennedy Estate And Letters Jackie Wrote Wexford House, the <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/sale-on-kennedy-estate-virginia-169645/">Virginia home</a> built by Jacqueline Kennedy, has been on the market for more than a year, most recently at nearly $8 million. Soon, letters about the home written by the late Jackie Kennedy will be sold by RR Auctions. Courtesy Zillow

Matthew Perry Sells $10.65 Million Beach House "Friends" star Matthew Perry sold his <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/matthew-perry-sells-malibu-house-168815/" target="_blank">Malibu four-bedroom house</a> for $10.65 million. The home was set on 2.5 acres with deck, an ocean view and a swimming pool. Zillow | Inset: Getty Images

Tobey Maguire Flipping California Home, Wants $10.25M Former "Spiderman" Tobey Maguire has listed his Brentwood home in Los Angeles, Calif. for <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/tobey-maguire-selling-brentwood-169571/" target="EXTERNAL">$10.25 million</a>, just a year after purchasing the property from television personality Ricki Lake. He bought the six-bedroom, five-bathroom home for $8.45 million. Zillow | Inset: Getty Images

Shannen Doherty Lists Malibu Home Shannen Doherty's Malibu home <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/shannen-doherty-lists-malibu-home-169451/" target="_external">is on the market</a> for $2.495 million. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home has ocean views and a lagoon-style swimming pool. Zillow | Inset: Brad Barket/Getty Images

Bruce Willis Relocates Along Central Park "Die Hard" star Bruce Willis and his wife Emma Hemming are under contract for a six-bedroom apartment in a co-op building on Central Park West that had been listed for <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/bruce-willis-relocates-cpw-169072/" target="external">$16.995 million</a>, according to the Wall Street Journal. The home isn't far from the luxury apartment on the same street that they listed for nearly $13 million. Zillow | Inset: Getty Images

Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi Cut $1M From Homes Celebrity house flipper Ellen DeGeneres cut the price of listed adjacent <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/ellen-asks-16m-for-two-condos-166688/">high-rise condos</a> in Los Angeles by $500,000 each. Now listed for about $15 million, they were first listed for $15.99 million. The smaller unit, now listed at about $7 million, measures 3,813 square feet with two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The larger condo, listed for $1 million more, has 4,158 square feet including two bedrooms and three bathrooms. Their combined homeowner association (HOA) fees total $8,526 a month. Zillow | Inset: Jason LaVeris/Getty Images

Jeremy Renner Flips Hollywood Classic Home "Hurt Locker" and "The Avengers" star Jeremy Renner and Kristoffer Winters flipped this Los Angeles house that once belonged to legendary screenwriter and director Preston Sturges. The 5,956-square foot home is now on the market for $4.795 million, <a href="”http://www.zillow.com/blog/jeremy-renner-hollywood-classic-168976">according to Zillow.com</a>. Rumor has it that Charlie Chaplin's first wedding occurred in a gentlemen's room at the home. Zillow.com | Inset: Vera Anderson/WireImage/Getty Images

Legendary Comedian Steve Martin Sells Longtime Home "Wild and crazy" Steve Martin is <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/steve-martin-sells-near-montecito-168936/" target="_external">asking almost $11 million</a> for his home of at least two deacades with ocean views in Santa Barbara, California. It has four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, plus a three-car garage and two-bedroom, one-bathroom guest house. Zillow | Inset: Walter McBride/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez Selling Home in Kardashian Neighborhood Performer Jennifer Lopez listed her estate in Hidden Hills, California, for $17 million. Lopez bought the nine-bedroom, 12-bath retreat with then-husband Marc Anthony in 2010. The main home has eight bedrooms, including a master suite with a large sitting area and fireplace, and a bookshelf-surrounded bathtub with a view. The second home on the property is for entertaining. It has a bar and lounge, 20-seat theater, recording studio, dance studio/gym and a bedroom suite with its own <a href="http://www.zillow.com/blog/jennifer-lopez-lists-hidden-hills-168893/ "target="external">kitchen.</a> Zillow.com|Getty Images