How to score the best deals on Free Shipping Friday

Today is Free Shipping Friday, the annual retail holiday celebrated by nearly 1,000 online shops that offer free shipping with guaranteed delivery before Christmas.

While many online retailers already offer free shipping year-round with a minimum purchase required, on Free Shipping Friday the nearly 1,000 retailers will ship your items for free regardless of how much the total came out to in order to encourage some last-minute holiday shopping.

Robert Alexander/Getty Images

ABC News' consumer correspondent Becky Worley recommends using the site FreeShippingDay.com to find out what retailers are offering free shipping today, and which ones require special promo codes at checkout in order to access the free shipping.

Retailers offering free shipping today

Here is a list of some of the most prominent retailers offering free shipping, with no minimum purchase, today, according to the site freeshippingday.com:

1. Macy's

2. JCPenney

3. Talbots

4. Old Navy

5. Target

6. Toys "R" Us

7. Kate Spade

8. Banana Republic

9. Asos

10. Levi's



A full list of retailers is available on freeshippingday.com. The roundup above can be used as guidelines and for planning, but Worley recommends always double-checking all the details before making a purchase.

Deadlines in order to guarantee delivery before Christmas

The consumer website BestBlackFriday.com also rounded up a list of the last day you can order from many popular online retailers in order to ensure that your purchase is delivered by Christmas. This roundup is also useful for planning purposes, but be sure to double-check the delivery details of your order before making a purchase. A full list of deadlines can be found on Best Black Friday's website.

Amazon

Dec. 15: This is last day that you can order from Amazon and have your items ship for free -- with a $25 minimum purchase -- and ensure they are delivered before Christmas.

Dec. 18: This is last day that you can order from Amazon and have your items ship with the standard shipping option and still ensure they are delivered before Christmas.

Dec. 22: This is last day you can order with Two-Day shipping and have your items arrive in time for Christmas.

Dec. 23 and 24: Amazon offers same-day or two-hour delivery options in some cities, although the shipping cost may be much higher.



Best Buy

Dec. 19: This marks the last day that you can order large home delivery items and ensure their arrival by Christmas.

Dec. 20: 10:30 a.m. CT on this day marks the last time that you can order most items and ensure their delivery by Christmas.

Dec. 24: If you order your items before noon on this day with same-day delivery you may be able to ensure their arrival before Christmas. In addition, if you order online before 4 p.m. on this day with the in-store pickup option you may also be able to get your items before Christmas.

JCPenney

Dec. 20: This marks the last day that you can order online from the website and have your purchases arrive in time for Christmas.

Toys "R" Us

Dec. 18: If you order online by 11:59 p.m. ET on this day, the toy retailer says they will deliver your purchase in time for Christmas.

Dec. 20: If you order online by 3 p.m. ET on this day with the expedited shipping option your order should arrive in time for Christmas.

Dec. 20: If you order online by 11:59 p.m. ET on this day with the express shipping option, your order should arrive in time for Christmas.

Dec. 24: If you order online by noon ET on Christmas Eve and select the in-store pickup option, you should be able to receive your purchase in time for Christmas.



Walmart

Dec. 13: This marks the last day that you can order from their website and ensure delivery before Christmas with their cheaper, freight, delivery option.

Dec. 19: This marks the last day that you can order from their website and ensure delivery before Christmas with their standard delivery option.

Dec. 21: This marks the last day that you can order from their website and ensure delivery before Christmas with their pricier rush delivery option.

After ordering your merchandise online, Worley also recommends using the app "Slice" to monitor and track your packages after they are shipped.