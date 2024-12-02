President Joe Biden issues pardon for son Hunter Biden

The announcement came Sunday evening that he had pardoned Hunter Biden.

President Joe Biden has pardoned his son, Hunter Biden, who was convicted on federal gun charges and is due for sentencing in December.

Despite the White House's assurances last month that the president had no intentions of pardoning his son, the announcement came through on Sunday evening that he had pardoned him.

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, leaves court after his guilty plea in his trail on tax evasion in Los Angeles, Sept. 5, 2024. Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

In a statement, he said, "Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter," for what he called a "miscarriage of justice."

"From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted," he wrote.

President Biden also mentioned "political opponents in Congress," whom he credited for instigating the charges and for ensuring that a plea deal, composed in July, fell apart in August.

The statement concluded, "Here’s the truth: I believe in the justice system, but as I have wrestled with this, I also believe raw politics has infected this process and it led to a miscarriage of justice – and once I made this decision this weekend, there was no sense in delaying it further. I hope Americans will understand why a father and a President would come to this decision."

Over the summer, a jury found the younger Biden guilty on three felony counts related to his purchase and possession of a firearm while addicted to drugs. And in September, Hunter Biden agreed to plead guilty to nine tax-related charges, including three felonies, on the eve of what was expected to be a lengthy and grueling trial.

For the tax charges, Hunter Biden faced up to 17 years in federal prison and $1.35 million in fines. His gun-related conviction carried a potential of up to 25 years in prison.

Hunter Biden was scheduled to face sentencing for both cases in the coming weeks – on Dec. 12 on the gun-related charges in Delaware, and Dec. 16 on the tax charges in California.

Hunter Biden departs federal court after a plea hearing on two misdemeanor charges of willfully failing to pay income taxes in Wilmington, Del., July 26, 2023. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters, FILE

Asked about the president's intentions to pardon Hunter Biden on Nov. 7, shortly after the election results came through in favor of Donald Trump, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, "We've been asked that question multiple times. Our answer stands, which is no."

She declined to comment on any other pardons the president may make before the end of his term, including any administration officials or people threatened by President-elect Donald Trump with legal action.

President Biden had also previously told ABC News' David Muir that he did not intend to pardon his son, during an interview in June.

He said, at the time, that he would accept the results of the trial.

At a White House briefing in June, President Biden also stated, "I’m extremely proud of my son Hunter. He has overcome an addiction. He is — he’s one of the brightest, most decent men I know."

He added, "I said I’d abide by the jury decision, and I will do that. And I will not pardon him."

President Joe Biden, accompanied by Hunter Biden walks out of a bookstore in downtown Nantucket, Massachusetts, Nov. 29, 2024. Craig Hudson/Reuters

Hunter Biden was seen over last week holidaying with his family in Nantucket.

He released a statement on Sunday, saying, “I have admitted and taken responsibility for my mistakes during the darkest days of my addiction – mistakes that have been exploited to publicly humiliate and shame me and my family for political sport. Despite all of this, I have maintained my sobriety for more than five years because of my deep faith and the unwavering love and support of my family and friends. In the throes of addiction, I squandered many opportunities and advantages. In recovery we can be given the opportunity to make amends where possible and rebuild our lives if we never take for granted the mercy that we have been afforded."

The statement continued, "I will never take the clemency I have been given today for granted and will devote the life I have rebuilt to helping those who are still sick and suffering.”

