Amazon Plans to Hire 100,000 Over the Next 18 Months

Amazon says it plans to hire 100,000 people across the U.S. over the next 18 months.
0:11 | 01/12/17

Transcript for Amazon Plans to Hire 100,000 Over the Next 18 Months
Tonight online retailer Amazon planet hiring spree here in the US the Seattle based online retailer saying they will hire 100000 people in full time positions with benefits. Several locations across the country the next year half.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

