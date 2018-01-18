Transcript for Apple CEO Tim Cook says new corporate taxes allow the company to repatriate billions in cash back to US

You are now able to bring back 250 billion dollars that apple currently has overseas. Adding much lower tax free. Much of that wouldn't be bringing homes the United States. But let me put this thing some context just for your viewers is we we sell two thirds of our products are too good to our revenues come from international countries. And still we we make two thirds of our profits are more outside the United States and so. What we've been advocating for for wild is the ability to bring that. Without a huge penalty we've always felt very comfortable with paying a lot intact is just not. It's not a huge huge and and we we like the the repatriation. An agreement with on the corporate tax side and we're going to bring the vast majority here. And do things life that you're sitting in right now when in. This facility in Reno. And investing here. And we're investing in a lot of other places in the United States as well the vast majority of 250 billion dollar vast majority. Over time that the house manager.

