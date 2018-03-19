Transcript for New details emerge after Facebook suspends Cambridge Analytica

A FaceBook is under new scrutiny this morning as we learn more about information. And Howell a political consulting firm was able to collect the personal data of fifty million FaceBook users. Without their knowledge that firm went on to work for the term campaign. The man who blew the whistle on this data grabbed is now speaking ABC news. Our Molly hunter is joining us from London right now with this story good morning Molly. Kenneth and good morning that's right this story is causing outrage on both sides of the Atlantic British and American politicians. Are now threatening to Holland Mark Zuckerberg to testify and explain how this happened. A Data Co. tied to president trans 2016 campaign is now under investigation by FaceBook and accused of mishandling millions of americans' personal information. If you are looking it's trying to you creates. Information weapons UDD the battle space that you operate and is social media that's that that is where the fight happens. In 2014 Chris wiley worked for that company Cambridge analytic the organization helps political candidates better target voters online. Speaking for the first time on American TV since blowing the whistle air. Wiley claims Cambridge analytic eye using a third party took data from the FaceBook accounts of up to fifteen million Americans. Cambridge analytic would free online quiz it's and went FaceBook users chose to fill out those innocent looking test. You're giving the firm access to and not just their data but to the data of all their friends as well. When you like things when you follow things. You review all these little clues. And if we have enough of those. Clues we can start to develop a portrait of who you are. Armed with that info wiley says the company had a questionable power came which analytic count will try to pick. At what Haberman saw weakness or vulnerability that we think you have and try to warp your perception of what's real around here. The firm went on to work for the champ campaign which denies using Cambridge analytic as data saying it relied instead on information from the Republican National Committee. But wiley says some of the familiar phrases heard on the campaign trail were tested years earlier. By the firm we tested things like during the swamp a lot of that the narratives I'd be all right. We started task staying. Before really day the gained six prominence. In in American political discourse. Now Chris wiley says easily come again Hackett he feels bad about the impact after the 2016 election face but. Has now banned him that third party and Cambridge analytic the firm is denying any wrong doing saying it's not using are holding. Annie they expect data tennis fans. All right Molly hunter forests in London Molly thank you.

