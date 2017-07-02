Evanger's Recalls 5 Lots of Hunk of Beef Pet Food Line

An Illinois pet food company is voluntarily recalling five lots in its Hunk of Beef line because of a "potential contaminant pentobarbital" detected in one lot, according to a press release from the Federal Food and Drug Administration.
02/07/17

Comments
And a brand of dog food is being recalled because it could contain a drug that is used to euthanize pats. Evander is has pulled some of its hunk of beefing canned food that was made in June of last year. At least one dog has died our web site. Has full details and yet consumer alert involving a popular TV maker and your privacy video has agreed to pay more than two. Million dollars to settle claims that it secretly collected data on customers viewing habits. And then sold that data Vizio must delete the information as part of this settlement.

