-
Now Playing: Bitcoin: The Basics
-
Now Playing: Dow closes above 24K in historic first
-
Now Playing: Explainer: The history of bitcoin
-
Now Playing: Barbara Corcoran of 'Shark Tank' breaks down whether to buy or rent
-
Now Playing: Cyber Monday was biggest shopping day in US history
-
Now Playing: Biggest Cyber Monday savings
-
Now Playing: Biggest booms and busts of Black Friday and Cyber Monday
-
Now Playing: Shoppers wait in lines for Black Friday deals
-
Now Playing: Amazon insider reveals hottest Black Friday deals
-
Now Playing: Over $1.5 billion spent online on Thanksgiving, data shows
-
Now Playing: Black Friday shopping tips
-
Now Playing: Old Navy CEO says chain stays competitive by focusing on what 'customers want'
-
Now Playing: Black Friday deals and doorbusters in stores only
-
Now Playing: Online deals for Black Friday may be the biggest yet
-
Now Playing: Major retailers just hours away from rolling out deals for Black Friday
-
Now Playing: Uber reveals cover-up of hack of 57M riders, drivers
-
Now Playing: Sticker price savings on cars sold on Black Friday
-
Now Playing: CEO of Flywheel Sports talks new book and being one of Fast Company's 'most creative people in business'
-
Now Playing: Finding deals on one of the busiest shopping days of the year
-
Now Playing: Sarah Michelle Gellar shares her secrets to launching a new business