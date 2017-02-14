-
Now Playing: Fed chair: Waiting too long to hike interest rates is 'unwise'
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Frugal Foodie: Cracking the chocolate code
-
Now Playing: Lance Armstrong to face jury in federal fraud case
-
Now Playing: Verizon announces it will offer unlimited data plan
-
Now Playing: Last minute Valentine's Day gifts could save the day
-
Now Playing: Walmart Tests No Checkout Lines at Houston Store
-
Now Playing: Trump Criticizes Nordstrom Over Daughter's Clothing Line
-
Now Playing: President Trump Takes Aim at Department Store Nordstrom
-
Now Playing: 'Shark Tank' Judges on How They Reached a Milestone $100M in Deals
-
Now Playing: Melania Trump Refiles Daily Mail Online Lawsuit
-
Now Playing: Finding the Perfect Flowers for Valentine's Day
-
Now Playing: Evanger's Recalls 5 Lots of Hunk of Beef Pet Food Line
-
Now Playing: The Biggest and Boldest Ads From the Super Bowl
-
Now Playing: Tom Brady Claims Super Bowl Jersey Was Stolen
-
Now Playing: Adam Driver Teams With Snickers for Live Super Bowl Commercial
-
Now Playing: Walmart to Offer 2-Day Shipping
-
Now Playing: President Trump Talks Drug Prices With Pharmaceutical Leaders
-
Now Playing: Former Cheerleaders Sue the NFL
-
Now Playing: Security Ramped Up for Super Bowl Sunday
-
Now Playing: Walmart Releases New Offer to Compete with Amazon