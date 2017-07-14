Honda unveils new Accord as midsize cars fall out of favor

The latest version of Honda's venerable Accord midsize car is lower, wider, lighter and sleeker than its predecessor, and the company says it's faster and handles better.
0:49 | 07/14/17

Transcript for Honda unveils new Accord as midsize cars fall out of favor
