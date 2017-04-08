Key questions raised by July's jobs report

According to Glassdoor's chief economist Dr. Andrew Chamberlain, the report "revealed the economy continued its remarkable summer growth spurt in July."
The numbers look good US employers adding 209000. Jobs in July with the unemployment rate slipping to four point 3% the president tweeting quote excellent jobs numbers just released and I have only just begun. Opinions differ on if the trump administration can take all the credit trump is promoting on a certain level optimism because people feel. If he relaxes the regulatory environment that can only be good photos of market and the stock market reaching another new record high today by the White House really can take credit. What's going on in the economy there haven't really done very much. The president acknowledging more work needs to be done telling a campaign rally in West Virginia on Thursday night. I will never forget the millions and millions of people out there that want jobs. That don't register. On the unemployment rolls. Because they gave up looking for jobs. Apps but jobs are coming Amazon holding a hiring day this week to fill 50000. Jobs and Toyota and Mazda announcing a joint venture building a new car factory in the US. Patients still to be announced creating up to 4000 new jobs. And Taiwanese company Foxconn hopes to open a ten billion dollar LCD screen plant in Wisconsin. Well initially employ 3000 people Alex stony ABC news Los Angeles.

{"id":49043208,"title":"Key questions raised by July's jobs report","duration":"1:27","description":"According to Glassdoor's chief economist Dr. Andrew Chamberlain, the report \"revealed the economy continued its remarkable summer growth spurt in July.\"","url":"/Business/video/key-questions-raised-julys-jobs-report-49043208","section":"Business","mediaType":"default"}
