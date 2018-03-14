Transcript for Report: Toys 'R' Us likely to close all US stores this year

Phillies are. The Wall Street Journal is reporting that the retailer told employees today that it will sell or close. All all of its stores in the US this is a move that's going to impact tens of thousands of jobs Toys 'R' Us file for bankruptcy protection in September. The got no official word on when these reported closures will take place is wanted to reorganize trust they opened clearly that did not work.

