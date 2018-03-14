Report: Toys 'R' Us likely to close all US stores this year

The Wall Street Journal reported the closure threatens up to 33,000 jobs.
Phillies are. The Wall Street Journal is reporting that the retailer told employees today that it will sell or close. All all of its stores in the US this is a move that's going to impact tens of thousands of jobs Toys 'R' Us file for bankruptcy protection in September. The got no official word on when these reported closures will take place is wanted to reorganize trust they opened clearly that did not work.

