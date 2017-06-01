Sears and Macy's Set to Close Hundreds of Stores Across the US

More
Macy's and Sears, two of the country's most iconic department stores, today announced massive cutbacks that will lead to the closure of hundreds of locations and cutting thousands of jobs.
0:17 | 01/06/17

Transcript for Sears and Macy's Set to Close Hundreds of Stores Across the US
One of the nation's oldest retailers as shutting 10% of its stores Sears has announced it's closing a 150 locations nationwide. Which also includes Kmart stores it's all fallout from much of the retail market moving on line shares of the company have dropped nearly 50% in the past year.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

