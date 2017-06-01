Transcript for Sears and Macy's Set to Close Hundreds of Stores Across the US

One of the nation's oldest retailers as shutting 10% of its stores Sears has announced it's closing a 150 locations nationwide. Which also includes Kmart stores it's all fallout from much of the retail market moving on line shares of the company have dropped nearly 50% in the past year.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.