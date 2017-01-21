10 Empowering Quotes from Women's March on Washington

The Women's March on Washington took over the nation's capital Saturday.

Celebrities, including America Ferrera, Ashley Judd, Scarlett Johansson and Alicia Keys were among those who fired up the crowd at the rally that kicked off the day's festivities.

Activists Gloria Steinem, Janet Mock and Angela Davis also took the microphone to energize the crowd, to organize the rallying cry of social justice and to encourage the demonstrators.

America Ferrera at Women's March: "The president is not America...We are America, and we are here to stay." https://t.co/MIVYbJqJrQ pic.twitter.com/ACQ89PJJMv — ABC News (@ABC) January 21, 2017

The march -- one of hundreds of similar events Saturday around the globe -- was organized in response to the election of now-President Donald Trump.

Here are the 10 of the most empowering quotes from speakers at the Women's March on Washington:

1. "We are mothers. We are caregivers. We are artists. We are activists. We are entrepreneurs, doctors, leaders of industry and technology. Our potential is unlimited. We rise." - Alicia Keys

2. "Once the heaviness [of the election] began to subside, an opportunity has presented itself to make real long-term change, not just for future Americans, but in the way we view our responsibility to get involved with and stay active in our communities. Let this weight not drag you down, but help to get your heels stuck in." - Scarlett Johansson

3. "A movement is much more than a march. A movement is that different space between our reality and our vision. Our liberation depends on all of us." - Janet Mock

4. "Remember, the Constitution doesn’t begin with, 'I, the president.' It begins with, 'We, the people.'" - Gloria Steinem

5. "We recognize that we are collective agents of history and that history cannot be deleted like web pages." - Angela Davis

At Women's March on Washington, Michael Moore rips up front page on Pres. Trump's inauguration https://t.co/MIVYbJqJrQ pic.twitter.com/9Zk9ROLU4J — ABC News (@ABC) January 21, 2017

6. "You have to run for office. Yes, you! I can see your faces. 'No, no Mike. Not me. I’m shy.' This is not the time for shy people. Shy people, you have two hours to get over it." - Michael Moore

7. "Continue to embrace the things that make you unique even if it makes others uncomfortable. You are enough. And whenever you’re feeling doubt, whenever you want to give up, you must always remember to choose freedom over fear." - Janelle Monae

8. "Don’t get frustrated, get involved. Don’t complain, organize." - Maryum Ali, Muhammad Ali's daughter

9. "If we -- the millions of Americans who believe in common decency, in the greater good, in justice for all -- if we fall into the trap by separating ourselves by our causes and our labels, then we will weaken our fight and we will lose. But if we commit to what aligns us, if we stand together steadfast and determined, then we stand a chance of saving the soul of our country." - America Ferrera

10. "[Remember] we are not afraid, that we are not alone, that we will not back down, that there is power in our unity and no opposing force stands a chance in the faith of true solidarity." - Madonna