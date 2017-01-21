Women's March Heads to Washington Day After Trump's Inauguration

Washington is preparing for its second big day in a row as upwards of 200,000 people are expected to gather in the capital for the Women's March.

The rally and ensuing march come the day after Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

The inauguration drew hundreds of thousands of attendees on Friday in spite of wet weather forecasts, and today's drier forecast should stop any such problems for those who are traveling to Washington for the event today.

A number of high-profile speakers are expected to address those at the rally, including Gloria Steinem, Planned Parenthood's president Cecile Roberts, and director Michael Moore.

The march and rally in Washington is one of a series of similar marches that are scheduled in major cities across the country.

D.C. police will be out in full force, as they were on Friday where there were some protests that broke out during the inauguration, which became violent at times. More than 200 people were arrested for various reasons on Friday.