Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel sang together on the big screen in "Frozen" and now the stars will perform for the first time on primetime TV.

Bell and Menzel, who gave voice to Anna and Elsa, respectively, gave a sneak peek of their performance today on "Good Morning America."

The pair will perform “When We're Together” from “Olaf's Frozen Adventure" on the steps of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland in front of a 30-piece choir.

The performance will be the finale of “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration,” airing Nov. 30 at 9 p.m. ET.

"Olaf's Frozen Adventure" will be released with Pixar's original film, "Coco," in theaters Nov. 22.

A "Frozen" sequel is also in the works. Disney announced "Frozen 2" will hit theaters Nov. 27, 2019.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.