The 2017 Oscar nominations were announced this week ahead of the awards ceremony in February.

The films nominated for best picture this year include "Fences," "Lion," "Manchester by the Sea," "Moonlight," "La La Land," "Arrival," "Hacksaw Ridge," "Hidden Figures" and "Hell or High Water."

Nominees for best actress include Ruth Negga, Natalie Portman, Isabelle Huppert, Emma Stone and Meryl Streep. Best actor nominees include Casey Affleck, Andrew Garfield, Denzel Washington, Ryan Gosling and Viggo Mortensen.

The 89th Academy Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, February 26 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and air on ABC.

Watch the video above to learn about the nominees in a minute.