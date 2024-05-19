Iranian president's helicopter suffers 'hard landing,' search underway: Reports

There was no immediate information on whether anyone was injured.

A helicopter flying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi made a "hard landing" Sunday in foggy conditions in central Iran, according to the country's state-affiliated media.

The 63-year-old Raisi was traveling with Iran's minister of foreign affairs, Hossein Amirabdollahian, and other officials when their helicopter made a "hard landing," Iranian media reported. There was no immediate word on whether there were any injuries or the condition of the aircraft.

Red Crescent Relief and Rescue Organization crews were sent to the scene to locate the helicopter, according to media reports.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi places his hands on his heart as a gesture of respect to the crowd during the funeral ceremony of the victims of a bomb explosion in the city of Kerman about 510 miles (820 kms) southeast of the capital Tehran, Iran, Jan. 5, 2024. Vahid Salemi/AP, FILE

The incident unfolded in the mountainous area of ​​Kalibar and Warzghan in central Iran.

Earlier, one of the president's relatives told the Fars News Agency that the helicopter was forced to land due to foggy weather.

In this photo provided by Islamic Republic News Agency, IRNA, the helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi takes off at the Iranian border with Azerbaijan after President Raisi and his Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev inaugurated dam of Qiz Qalasi, or Castel of Girl in Azeri, Iran, May 19, 2024. Ali Hamed Haghdoust/AP

In an appearance on state TV, Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi confirmed that the president's helicopter made a "rough landing."

Vahidi said Raisi was in the area to help open the Khoda Afarin and the Qiz Qalasi dams near Azerbaijan and was returning home from the journey when the incident occurred.

"One of the helicopters was forced to make a rough landing due to bad weather conditions and fog in the area," Vahidi said.

ABC News' Hami Hamedi contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.