Adorable Princess Charlotte gives a wave as she and Prince George visit their new brother

Apr 23, 2018, 12:09 PM ET
Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge by their father Britains Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, at the Lindo Wing of St Marys Hospital in London, April 23, 2018, to visit Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their new-born son.PlayBen Stansll/AFP/Getty Images
WATCH Prince George, Princess Charlotte visit their new baby brother

Prince George and Princess Charlotte stepped out as big brother and big sister today when they met their new sibling, a baby boy.

George, who turns 5 in July, and Charlotte, who turns 3 next week, were brought to St. Mary’s Hospital in London by their father, Prince William.

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge by their father Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in London, April 23, 2018, to visit Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their new-born son.

George arrived dressed in his school uniform, while Charlotte wore a floral dress with a sweater.

Prince William returns to the Lindo Wing with Prince George and Princess Charlotte as they enter to meet their brother for the first time at St Mary's Hospital in London, April 23, 2018.

Both children held on to William’s hands as they made the short walk from their car to St. Mary’s. Charlotte turned around and gave a wave as the family entered the hospital.

VIDEO: George, who turns 5 in July, and Charlotte, who turns 3 next week, were brought to St. Marys Hospital in London by their father, Prince William.Play
Prince George, Princess Charlotte visit their new baby brother

The siblings’ mom, Princess Kate, 36, delivered a healthy baby boy at the hospital earlier today.

The boy, whose name has not been announced, weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces, according to Kensington Palace.

William, 35, was seen leaving St. Mary’s Hospital just a few hours after the baby’s birth was announced publicly.

PHOTO: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, leaves the Lindo Wing of St Marys Hospital after Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, gave birth to a baby boy on April 23, 2018 in London.Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, leaves the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital after Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, gave birth to a baby boy on April 23, 2018 in London.

William’s return to the hospital with his two older children was greeted by cheers from the crowds of fans gathered outside St. Mary’s awaiting the new baby’s birth.

Prince William returns to the Lindo Wing with Prince George and Princess Charlotte as they enter to meet their brother for the first time at St Mary's Hospital in London, April 23, 2018.

The new baby is now fifth in line to the British throne, following George, third in line to the throne, and Charlotte, fourth in line to the throne.

George and Charlotte both currently attend school near Kensington Palace, George at Thomas's Battersea and Charlotte at the Willcocks Nursery School. It is expected that Kate and William will initially enjoy solo time with their new infant at the palace.

Apartment 1A in Kensington Palace in London is the family's official home.

