Prince Harry's nephew and niece -- Prince George and Princess Charlotte -- are expected to take center stage at Harry's upcoming wedding to Meghan Markle.

George, 4, is expected to serve as a page boy and Charlotte, 2, is anticipated to be a flower girl at the May 19 wedding at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images

George and Charlotte will bring experience to their roles at what will be the biggest royal wedding in years.

Chris Jackson/Kensington Palace via Getty Images

The siblings stood by the side of their aunt, Pippa Middleton, Kate's younger sister, at her wedding last May to financier James Matthews.

George was a page boy at the wedding while Charlotte served as a bridesmaid.

Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images

British royal wedding tradition holds that bridesmaids and the groom's page boys are of grade-school age.

Prince William and Princess Kate, George and Charlotte's parents, selected children of their close friends, other royal relatives and their own godchildren to serve as bridesmaids and page boys at their 2011 wedding.

William's page boys included the son of William and Harry's beloved nanny and the son of their private secretary and mentor. Kate's bridesmaids included the granddaughter of Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, the granddaughter of the late Princess Margaret and the daughter of Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex.

Another bridesmaid, Grace van Cutsem, the young daughter of one of William and Kate's friends, stole the show when she covered her ears on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images, FILE

William is expected to join his children in Markle and Harry's wedding party.

William said in January that Harry had not yet asked him to be best man, before jokingly adding, "It could be a sensitive issue."

Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

It is expected though that William, 35, will be by his younger brother's side on his wedding day.

Harry served as best man at William and Kate's wedding in 2011.

Dave Thompson/AP

Kate, 36, is due to give birth to her third child in April, just weeks before the wedding.

Harry and Markle have not yet publicly identified the members of their wedding party.

Chris Jackson/Pool/Getty Images

Harry's grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip; his father, Prince Charles, the prince of Wales, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, will be among the members of the royal family at the wedding, along with William, Kate, George and Charlotte.

James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth will host a lunchtime reception at St. George’s Hall for the 600 guests who are invited to Harry and Markle’s wedding ceremony at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, according to Kensington Palace.

Paul Grover/AFP/Getty Images

In the evening, Prince Charles will host a smaller group of 200 guests at a reception at Frogmore House, also on the grounds of Windsor Castle.