Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding: What will be Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s roles?

Mar 29, 2018, 7:43 AM ET
PHOTO: Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge look on from the balcony during the annual Trooping The Colour parade at the Mall, June 17, 2017, in London.PlayKarwai Tang/Getty Images
Prince Harry's nephew and niece -- Prince George and Princess Charlotte -- are expected to take center stage at Harry's upcoming wedding to Meghan Markle.

George, 4, is expected to serve as a page boy and Charlotte, 2, is anticipated to be a flower girl at the May 19 wedding at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

PHOTO: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince George, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, before departing from Hamburg airport, July 21, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany. Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images
George and Charlotte will bring experience to their roles at what will be the biggest royal wedding in years.

Britains Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge pose with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, at Kensington Palace in this undated photo provided by Kensington Palace. The photo has been used on the Cambridges Christmas card.Chris Jackson/Kensington Palace via Getty Images
The siblings stood by the side of their aunt, Pippa Middleton, Kate's younger sister, at her wedding last May to financier James Matthews.

George was a page boy at the wedding while Charlotte served as a bridesmaid.

PHOTO: Britains prince George, a pageboy, and princess Charlotte, a bridesmaid, stand with their nanny as they attend the wedding of their aunt Pippa Middleton to James Matthews at St Marks Church in Englefield, west of London, May 20, 2017.Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images
British royal wedding tradition holds that bridesmaids and the groom's page boys are of grade-school age.

Prince William and Princess Kate, George and Charlotte's parents, selected children of their close friends, other royal relatives and their own godchildren to serve as bridesmaids and page boys at their 2011 wedding.

William's page boys included the son of William and Harry's beloved nanny and the son of their private secretary and mentor. Kate's bridesmaids included the granddaughter of Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, the granddaughter of the late Princess Margaret and the daughter of Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex.

Another bridesmaid, Grace van Cutsem, the young daughter of one of William and Kate's friends, stole the show when she covered her ears on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

PHOTO: Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William at Buckingham Palace following their wedding at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011, in London.Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images, FILE
William is expected to join his children in Markle and Harry's wedding party.

William said in January that Harry had not yet asked him to be best man, before jokingly adding, "It could be a sensitive issue."

PHOTO: Actress and fiancee of Prince Harry Meghan Markle and Britains Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, curtsy, and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry bow to Queen Elizabeth II in Sandringham, Norfolk, eastern England, Dec. 25, 2017. Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images
It is expected though that William, 35, will be by his younger brother's side on his wedding day.

Harry served as best man at William and Kate's wedding in 2011.

Kate, 36, is due to give birth to her third child in April, just weeks before the wedding.

Harry and Markle have not yet publicly identified the members of their wedding party.

PHOTO: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry depart from Catalyst Inc, Northern Irelands next generation science park, March 23, 2018, in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Chris Jackson/Pool/Getty Images
Harry's grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip; his father, Prince Charles, the prince of Wales, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, will be among the members of the royal family at the wedding, along with William, Kate, George and Charlotte.

PHOTO: Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Harry, Catherine, Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Prince George stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, June 17, 2017, in London. James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth will host a lunchtime reception at St. George’s Hall for the 600 guests who are invited to Harry and Markle’s wedding ceremony at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, according to Kensington Palace.

PHOTO:Queen Elizabeth II, Britains Prince Charles, Prince of Wales Britains Prince Harrys fiancee Meghan Markle and Britains Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, attend a Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in central London, March 12, 2018. Paul Grover/AFP/Getty Images
In the evening, Prince Charles will host a smaller group of 200 guests at a reception at Frogmore House, also on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

