Adorable Prince George, Princess Charlotte take part in Pippa Middleton's wedding

May 20, 2017, 8:17 AM ET
PHOTO: Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, left, stands with her daughter Princess Charlotte, bottom left, as they arrive for the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Marks Church in Englefield, May 20, 2017.Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, left, stands with her daughter Princess Charlotte, bottom left, as they arrive for the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, May 20, 2017.

Pippa Middleton tied the knot today with her nephew, Prince George, and niece, Princess Charlotte, by her side.

George, who turns 4 in July, served as a pageboy at Middleton's wedding to financier James Matthews, while Charlotte, 2, served as a bridesmaid.

The children's mother, Princess Kate, was seen guiding the bridal party out of a car and into St. Mark’s Church in Englefield, Berkshire. Kate was also seen at points reminding the young children to be quiet.

PHOTO: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, walks with the bridesmaids and pageboys as they arrive for her sister Pippa Middletons wedding to James Matthews, at St Marks Church in Englefield, England, May 20, 2017.Justin Tallis/Pool via AP
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, walks with the bridesmaids and pageboys as they arrive for her sister Pippa Middleton's wedding to James Matthews, at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England, May 20, 2017.

George and Charlotte joined the other page boys and bridesmaids in wearing custom-made outfits designed by Pepa & Co. Charlotte and her three fellow bridesmaids wore dresses accented by a sash and flower crowns atop their heads.

George and his three fellow page boys wore gold, knee-length trousers and collared shirts.

PHOTO: Britains prince George, a pageboy, and princess Charlotte, a bridesmaid, stand with their nanny as they attend the wedding of their aunt Pippa Middleton to James Matthews at St Marks Church in Englefield, west of London, May 20, 2017.Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images
Britain's prince George, a pageboy, and princess Charlotte, a bridesmaid, stand with their nanny as they attend the wedding of their aunt Pippa Middleton to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, May 20, 2017.

George and Charlotte’s nanny, Maria Turrion Borrallo, was also photographed at the church with the children.

Middleton, 33, and Matthews, 41, tied the knot at St. Mark’s, located just six miles from Bucklebury, where Middleton was raised. Middleton donned a white gown designed by Giles Deacon and a bespoke veil designed by milliner Stephen Jones that featured tulle and embroidered pearls.

PHOTO: Pippa Middleton and James Matthews kiss after their wedding at St Marks Church in Englefield, England, May 20, 2017.Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool via AP
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews kiss after their wedding at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England, May 20, 2017.

While the American wedding tradition is to include bridesmaids closer in age to the bride, the British tradition varies.

Queen Elizabeth selected women close to her own age as bridesmaids in her 1947 wedding. Princess Diana used school-age girls as bridesmaids, rather than flower girls, at her 1981 wedding to Prince Charles and did not have a maid of honor.

Queen Elizabeth's sister, Princess Margaret, also selected young attendants as bridesmaids at her 1960 wedding as did the queen's daughter-in-law, Sophie Wessex, in 1999. Conversely, Autumn Phillips, the bride of Queen Elizabeth's grandson, Peter Philips, featured bridesmaids close to her age at her 2008 wedding. Kate's 2011 wedding to William included young bridesmaids led by Middleton as maid of honor.

Middleton led the bridal party down the aisle at Westminster Abbey holding the hands of the two youngest bridesmaids, Lady Grace van Cutsem and Lady Eliza Lopes, both then 3.

PHOTO: Pippa Middleton escorts bridesmaids before her sister Kate Middletons marriage to Prince William upon arrival at Westminster Abbey in London, April 29, 2011. Antony Jones/Julian Parker/Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
Pippa Middleton escorts bridesmaids before her sister Kate Middleton's marriage to Prince William upon arrival at Westminster Abbey in London, April 29, 2011.

Kate's four young bridesmaids each wore ballerina-length dresses using the same fabric as Kate's wedding gown, adorned with a pale gold sash made of wild silk.

PHOTO: Britains Prince William and his bride Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, pose for an official photograph, with their bridesmaids and pageboys, on the day of their wedding, in the throne room at Buckingham Palace, in central London, April 29, 2011.Hugo Burnand/Clarence House/Handout via Reuters
Britain's Prince William and his bride Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, pose for an official photograph, with their bridesmaids and pageboys, on the day of their wedding, in the throne room at Buckingham Palace, in central London, April 29, 2011.

Page boys have remained a tradition mainly in royal weddings. George’s father, Prince William, fulfilled the role at Prince Andrew's wedding to Sarah Ferguson in 1986, and a young Prince Harry served as a page boy at the wedding of Princess Diana's brother, Lord Charles Spencer, to Victoria Lockwood in 1989.

William and Kate chose as page boys for their wedding the young sons of members of the Buckingham Palace household, past and present, rather than fellow royals or sons of aristocratic friends.

The two page boys, Billy Lowther-Pinkerton and Tim Pettifer, wore child-size uniforms in the style of Foot Guards officers worn at the time of the Regency in the 1820s.