Princess Kate is sharing a new message on helping children "become the best version of themselves."

Kate, 36, pregnant with her third child, encourages children to be proud of who they are in a PSA for Children's Mental Health Week in the U.K.

“Childhood is the time when we explore our personalities, discover the potential that lies within us and learn how to be ourselves," Kate says in the video. "Our experience of the world at this early stage helps to shape who we become as adults, how we begin to feel comfortable in our own skin.”

The Duchess speaks to pupils, parents and teachers about the importance of working together to support young people as they learn to be the best version of themselves during @Place2Be #childrensmhw pic.twitter.com/XiV09zOznS — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 5, 2018

The video, released by Place2Be, a charity for which Kate is patron, was recorded last month during her visit to Reach Academy in London.

What a lovely welcome from the pupils of Reach Academy this morning! pic.twitter.com/2n7EeLk3QL — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 10, 2018

Kate became Patron of Place2Be in 2013, reflecting both her personal interest in and commitment to improving the mental health and emotional wellbeing of children.

In the PSA, Kate encourages parents, school administrators and teachers to support children as they learn to express their individuality.

“When we are open and honest with each other about the challenges we face, we can work together to ensure the children in our care have the chance to become the best version of themselves," she said.

Place2Be charity recently launched a mental health campaign called “Being Ourselves” to help children embrace their individuality. The campaign hopes to help children learn to cope with any challenges they may face growing up.

The charity says eight in 10 of the children it works with struggle with their self-esteem, but that meaningful supports help them develop a positive view of themselves.

“Some children will be facing tougher challenges than others, but I firmly believe that while we cannot change their circumstances, we can ensure that every child is given the best possible support to ensure they fulfill their true potential," Kate said. "This is best achieved when we, the adults in their lives, work together to give children the emotional strength they need to face their futures and thrive."

Kate is the mother of Prince George, 4,and Princess Charlotte, 2, who both recently started school themselves. Her third child is due in April.

Inspired by her own children, Kate's aim with her mental health work is to ensure all children, regardless of background, have the best opportunity for a productive childhood.

Along with Prince William and Prince Harry, Kate launched a mental health campaign, Heads Together, to tackle the stigma around mental health. The issue of mental health awareness is one of the cornerstones of their charitable work with the Royal Foundation.

Last month, Kate also launched Mentally Healthy Schools, a program that will provide online resources for teachers and school staff to help students struggling with the challenges of growing up.