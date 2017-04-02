On Sunday night in Las Vegas, the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards will debut at their new home, Sin City's T-Mobile Arena.

While the venue may be new, the hosts aren't -- Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley are old pros by now. Bryan hosted three times before with Blake Shelton, and this will be his second run with Bentley.

Going into the night, Keith Urban stands to take home the most statuettes, as he's nominated for seven awards. Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris are close behind, with six nods.

Morris, however, has already come out on top in one of her categories, taking home the previously announced new female vocalist trophy. Jon Pardi and Brothers Osborne head into the night as the new male and new vocal duo or group winners, respectively.

When it comes to presenters, Lauren Alaina, Kane Brown, Kacey Musgraves, "Entertainment Tonight"’s Nancy O’Dell, Jake Owen, Kellie Pickler, Darius Rucker, Miss America Savvy Shields, and NASCAR drivers Elliott Sadler and Bubba Wallace will help reveal the night's victors.

Just like any other awards show worth its time on TV, the ACMs will be jam-packed with one-of-a-kind performances.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will perform “Speak to a Girl” for the first time, while Thomas Rhett will debut his single featuring Maren Morris, “Craving You.” Florida Georgia Line teams up with Backstreet Boys for a medley that’s sure to include their collaboration on “God, Your Mama, and Me.”

Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood will do “The Fighter,” as road buddies Cole Swindell and Dierks Bentley deliver “Flatliner.” Christian artist Lauren Daigle joins Reba McEntire for a new version of “Back to God.”

Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Lady Antebellum, Sam Hunt, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Jon Pardi, Rascal Flatts, Chris Stapleton, Brett Eldredge and Old Dominion are set to sing as well.

The action starts at 8 p.m. ET, live on CBS.

Here's the complete list of nominees for the 52nd annual ACM Awards:

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Florida Georgia Line

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Male Vocalist of the Year

Jason Aldean

Dierks Bentley

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood



Vocal Duo of the Year

Big & Rich

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Vocal Group of the Year

Eli Young Band

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Songwriter of the Year

Ashley Gorley

Hillary Lindsey

Luke Laird

Shane McAnally

Lori McKenna

Album of the Year

Black -- Dierks Bentley

Dig Your Roots -- Florida Georgia Line

Hero -- Maren Morris

Ripcord -- Keith Urban

The Weight of These Wings -- Miranda Lambert

Single

"Blue Ain't Your Color" -- Keith Urban

"H.O.L.Y." -- Florida Georgia Line

"Humble and Kind" -- Tim McGraw

"My Church" -- Maren Morris

"Vice" -- Miranda Lambert

Song of the Year

"Blue Ain't Your Color" -- Keith Urban

"Die a Happy Man" -- Thomas Rhett

"Humble and Kind" -- Tim McGraw

"Kill a Word" -- Eric Church

"Tennessee Whiskey" -- Chris Stapleton

"Vice" -- Miranda Lambert

Video of the Year

"Fire Away" -- Chris Stapleton

"Forever Country" -- Artists of Then, Now and Forever

"Humble and Kind"-- Tim McGraw

"Peter Pan" -- Kelsea Ballerini

"Vice" -- Miranda Lambert

Vocal Event