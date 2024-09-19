Republicans assess potential fallout for Trump from North Carolina bombshell

Republicans in North Carolina and nationally are assessing the potential fallout for former President Donald Trump from a bombshell report alleging that Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, the party's gubernatorial nominee, posted disturbing and inflammatory statements on a forum of a pornographic website.

CNN reported Thursday that Robinson, behind an anonymous username he allegedly used elsewhere, made the comments more than a decade ago, including supporting slavery, calling himself a "black NAZI" and recalling memories of him "peeping" on women in the shower as a 14-year-old.

ABC News has not independently verified the comments were made by Robinson, and he insisted in a video posted to X prior to the story's publication that "those are not the words of Mark Robinson."

But Robinson, a Donald Trump ally, already has a history of incendiary remarks about Jews, gay people and others, and elections in North Carolina, one of the nation's marquee swing states, rest on a knife's edge, raising questions of how much the latest news will impact his race and other Republicans on the ballot with him -- including the former president.

"I think this only heightens the level of toxicity that the Robinson campaign has, and the real question becomes, what's the radioactive fallout at the top of the ticket along with down the ballot for Republicans here in North Carolina?" asked Michael Bitzer, the Politics Department chair at Catawba College.

"This cannot be something that the voters aren't going to recognize and probably play more into softening the Republican support. Is it isolated only to Robinson's campaign, or does it start to impact Trump? Does it impact other statewide executive Republicans as well? We'll just have to wait and see, but this feels like a pretty significant event in North Carolina politics."

Robinson, who casts himself as a conservative family man and is running for North Carolina's open governorship against Democratic state Attorney General Josh Stein, is already behind in the polls.

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, R-NC., speaking on the first day of the Republican National Convention, July 15, 2024, in Milwaukee. J. Scott Applewhite/AP

While he holds statewide office and has broad name recognition, Robinson boasts a highly controversial record, including calling the Holocaust "hogwash" and homosexuality "filth," and he drew claims of hypocrisy when he admitted this year that he had paid for his wife to get an abortion, seemingly in contrast with his stated opposition to the procedure, which he'd previously likened to "murder" and "genocide."

North Carolina's gubernatorial race is still considered competitive given the state's tight partisan divide, but Republicans in the state told ABC News they had already viewed him as trailing, and that Thursday's report won't help.

"He's already got a lengthy history of publishing comments like that on the internet. These are perhaps a little more graphic. In terms of does this by itself serve as a guillotine, I don't know. But it feels like the cumulative weight is starting to add up now," said one North Carolina GOP strategist. "It flies in the face of everything he presents of himself publicly. So, cumulatively plus the hypocrisy of this, it's obviously hurtful to him."

Republicans were more divided on what it means beyond Robinson's own candidacy.

North Carolina is a must-win state for Trump, and losing it would impose significant pressure on him to perform in other swing states.

Trump is already running ahead of Robinson -- while polls show Robinson trailing, they also show a neck-and-neck race in the state between the former president and Vice President Kamala Harris. The main question now is whether the news depresses Republican turnout in a state where even a small nudge in turnout one way or the other can make decide the victor.

"[Robinson] was already toast. The question is if it hurts Trump, something the campaign is very worried about," said Doug Heye, a veteran GOP strategist with experience working in North Carolina. "It doesn’t directly cost him voters, but his endorsed pick continues to be a big distraction and has no money to drive out the vote."

"He's a baby blue anchor around Trump’s chances in the Tar Heel State," added Trump donor Dan Eberhart. "This is not good news for Trump's campaign at all."

North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson speaks at the Faith and Freedom Road to Majority conference at the Washington Hilton on June 21, 2024 in Washington, D.C. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images, FILE

Democrats are already seizing on the news to try to connect Robinson to Trump, who has repeatedly praised him, even calling him at one point "Martin Luther King on steroids."

Kamala HQ, an X page that serves as one of the Harris campaign's rapid response tools, posted a slate of videos featuring Trump speaking positively about Robinson.

"His campaign was toast before this story, so the real impact is on all of the Republicans who have endorsed and campaigned alongside him," said Bruce Thompson, a North Carolina Democratic fundraiser.

However, Trump has been able to navigate his own headwinds, including felony convictions in New York, questioning Harris' race and more to remain the leader of his party and a viable presidential candidate, leading some Republicans to doubt that Robinson's struggles will impact the presidential campaign.

"Doubt it impacts at all down-ballot," said Dave Carney, a GOP strategist who chairs a pro-Trump super PAC.

"I don’t think it helps, but it won't hurt," added Sean Spicer, Trump's first White House press secretary.

Mark Robinson, Lt. Governor of North Carolina and candidate for Governor, delivers remarks prior to Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaking at a campaign event at Harrah's Cherokee Center on Aug. 14, 2024 in Asheville, N.C. Grant Baldwin/Getty Images

Trump campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt sounded a confident note, saying in a statement that the former president's team would "not take our eye off the ball."

"President Trump’s campaign is focused on winning the White House and saving this country. North Carolina is a vital part of that plan. We are confident that as voters compare the Trump record of a strong economy, low inflation, a secure border, and safe streets, with the failures of Biden-Harris, then President Trump will win the Tarheel State once again," she said."

Still, sources familiar with the matter said the Trump campaign was bracing for a story to come out about Robinson and is planning on putting more distance between the former president and the embattled nominee Robinson -- but initially did not have plans to call on him to drop out.

"He seems to not be impacted by what's going on down-ballot underneath him," the North Carolina Republican strategist said of Trump. "There's no way it helps him. But does it hurt him? I don't know, I think that's an open question."