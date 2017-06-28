In an effort to continue to diversify, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences invited a record 774 new members from 57 countries this year, the organization announced today via an official release.

That's a new record for invitees in a single year.

The list of all the new actors and actresses invited came along with charts, illustrating the big push to add women and people of color to its organization.

In graphs titled "Diversity at a Glance," the Academy says it has invited 359 percent more women since 2015 and 331 percent more people of color in that same time span.

Seven branches also invited more women than men, including actors, casting directors and executives.

Some of the names invited this year include Riz Ahmed, Priyanka Chopra, Terry Crews, Gal Gadot, Donald Glover and many, many more.

Barry Jenkins, Jocelyn Moorhouse, Guy Ritchie and Jordan Peele were among the many invited in the directors’ category.

After an Oscars devoid of color in its major categories a couple years ago, an excited academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs took the stage this past year proud of the nominees from 2017, adding that the global community in film is "one that is becoming more inclusive and diverse with each passing day."

This was part of an initiative and vow from the Academy to diversity its membership and those nominated for awards.

Denzel Washington, Ruth Negga, Barry Jenkins, Mahershala Ali and Viola Davis were among some of this past year's nominees, several taking home trophies by the end of the night.