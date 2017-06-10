Adam West dies at 88: Hollywood pays homage to 'Batman' icon

Jun 10, 2017, 12:29 PM ET
PHOTO: Actor Adam West is seen in a promotional studio portrait from the television series Batman circa 1966.Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Actor Adam West is seen in a promotional studio portrait from the television series 'Batman' circa 1966.

Adam West, one of the most iconic actors to ever wear the Batman cape and cowl, died on Friday at the age of 88.

The West family shared the news on Facebook, writing that the actor died "after a short but brave battle with leukemia. He was a beloved father, husband, grandfather, and great-grandfather. There are no words to describe how much we'll miss him."

Read: Adam West, star of 'Batman' TV series, dead at 88

As soon as news broke, fans in Hollywood -- from comic book writers to film stars -- started to share their condolences and pay homage to their childhood hero.

Here's what they had to say about the man who inspired millions:

Oh Batman my Batman! I'm standing on my chair to honor #adamwest - the man whose portrayal of costumed justice made me wanna be a good person when I was a boy. The #adamwestbatman was my first Batman at age 4. His performance was campy to most, but to me, that's how true heroes spoke. A lifelong love of the character started with Mr. West's interpretation of what he called, instead of the Dark Knight, the Bright Knight. He brought joy to a somber character and a Fatherly tone to a TV role model. I was lucky enough to meet Adam many times, including the day at @stanleecomiccon when super-fan @ralphgarman and I hosted Adam, Boy Wonder #burtward and movie Catwoman #leemerriweather (where we took this pic). He was pure love and joy. He remained my hero, even in adulthood, as well as a real life role model for interacting with fans. Adam loved his fans - especially #ralphgarman, who worked tirelessly to get Adam a star on the @officialhollywoodwalkoffame. Farewell, Caped Crusader. Off to Superhero Heaven you go, where all your rascally rogues are ready to see you again! Atomic batteries to power. Turbines to speed. Heart to broken. #KevinSmith #adamwest #batman #foreverbatman #rip #legend #icon

A post shared by Kevin Smith (@thatkevinsmith) on Jun 10, 2017 at 9:13am PDT