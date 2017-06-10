Adam West, one of the most iconic actors to ever wear the Batman cape and cowl, died on Friday at the age of 88.

The West family shared the news on Facebook, writing that the actor died "after a short but brave battle with leukemia. He was a beloved father, husband, grandfather, and great-grandfather. There are no words to describe how much we'll miss him."

As soon as news broke, fans in Hollywood -- from comic book writers to film stars -- started to share their condolences and pay homage to their childhood hero.

Here's what they had to say about the man who inspired millions:

RIP Adam West. First person I saw who was funny, badass & cool all at once. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 10, 2017

Rest in Peace Adam West. We met once in 1987 and I was too embarrassed and too foolishly "cool" to tell you what you meant to my childhood. — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) June 10, 2017

RIP Adam West. You helped shape my life. #RIPBatman pic.twitter.com/Uysox5Kg4R — Ron Carlivati (@carlivatiron) June 10, 2017

Farewell Adam West. You were MY Batman. Such a super funny, cool, charismatic actor. Loved the show as a kid, still love the show now. POW! pic.twitter.com/6QAZnOhtMs — edgarwright (@edgarwright) June 10, 2017

R.I.P. Adam West. Thanks for disposing of all of Gotham's evil losers. #BAM pic.twitter.com/r1Zm1176OO — Cousin Sal (@TheCousinSal) June 10, 2017

Rest In Peace, Adam West. ?? https://t.co/eFbdRPm8n6 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 10, 2017

Wow. So sorry to hear of Adam West's passing. He and that TV show drove me to read comics and by extension, a career. RIP. — Dan Jurgens (@thedanjurgens) June 10, 2017

Godspeed, Adam West. The first Batman I loved. He made the goofiest stuff the coolest, which is one of the greatest gifts u can give a kid. — Greg Pak (@gregpak) June 10, 2017