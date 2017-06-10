Adam West, one of the most iconic actors to ever wear the Batman cape and cowl, died on Friday at the age of 88.
The West family shared the news on Facebook, writing that the actor died "after a short but brave battle with leukemia. He was a beloved father, husband, grandfather, and great-grandfather. There are no words to describe how much we'll miss him."
As soon as news broke, fans in Hollywood -- from comic book writers to film stars -- started to share their condolences and pay homage to their childhood hero.
Here's what they had to say about the man who inspired millions:
Oh Batman my Batman! I'm standing on my chair to honor #adamwest - the man whose portrayal of costumed justice made me wanna be a good person when I was a boy. The #adamwestbatman was my first Batman at age 4. His performance was campy to most, but to me, that's how true heroes spoke. A lifelong love of the character started with Mr. West's interpretation of what he called, instead of the Dark Knight, the Bright Knight. He brought joy to a somber character and a Fatherly tone to a TV role model. I was lucky enough to meet Adam many times, including the day at @stanleecomiccon when super-fan @ralphgarman and I hosted Adam, Boy Wonder #burtward and movie Catwoman #leemerriweather (where we took this pic). He was pure love and joy. He remained my hero, even in adulthood, as well as a real life role model for interacting with fans. Adam loved his fans - especially #ralphgarman, who worked tirelessly to get Adam a star on the @officialhollywoodwalkoffame. Farewell, Caped Crusader. Off to Superhero Heaven you go, where all your rascally rogues are ready to see you again! Atomic batteries to power. Turbines to speed. Heart to broken. #KevinSmith #adamwest #batman #foreverbatman #rip #legend #icon
.@FamilyGuyonFOX Quahog never had a better leader than Mayor #AdamWest ???? pic.twitter.com/oGBJEXP3us— Jon Donahue (@JonDonahue) June 10, 2017
RIP Adam West. First person I saw who was funny, badass & cool all at once.— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 10, 2017
Rest in Peace Adam West. We met once in 1987 and I was too embarrassed and too foolishly "cool" to tell you what you meant to my childhood.— Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) June 10, 2017
RIP Adam West. You helped shape my life. #RIPBatman pic.twitter.com/Uysox5Kg4R— Ron Carlivati (@carlivatiron) June 10, 2017
Farewell Adam West. You were MY Batman. Such a super funny, cool, charismatic actor. Loved the show as a kid, still love the show now. POW! pic.twitter.com/6QAZnOhtMs— edgarwright (@edgarwright) June 10, 2017
R.I.P. Adam West. Thanks for disposing of all of Gotham's evil losers. #BAM pic.twitter.com/r1Zm1176OO— Cousin Sal (@TheCousinSal) June 10, 2017
Rest In Peace, Adam West. ?? https://t.co/eFbdRPm8n6— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 10, 2017
Wow. So sorry to hear of Adam West's passing. He and that TV show drove me to read comics and by extension, a career. RIP.— Dan Jurgens (@thedanjurgens) June 10, 2017
Godspeed, Adam West. The first Batman I loved. He made the goofiest stuff the coolest, which is one of the greatest gifts u can give a kid.— Greg Pak (@gregpak) June 10, 2017
RIP Adam West https://t.co/k4zPffoT7h— rob delaney (@robdelaney) June 10, 2017