Adam West, star of 'Batman' TV series, dead at 88

Adam West, who rose to fame as the star of the "Batman" TV series in the 1960s, died Friday night in Los Angeles, according to his family. He was 88.

A statement on West's death, attributed to the West Family, appeared on West's verified Facebook page on Saturday.

"It's with great sadness that we are sharing this news ... Adam West passed away peacefully last night after a short but brave battle with leukemia. He was a beloved father, husband, grandfather, and great-grandfather. There are no words to describe how much we'll miss him. We know you'll miss him too and we want you to know how much your love and support meant to him throughout the years. Hug your loved ones today," the statement reads.

