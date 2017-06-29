Adele may be calling it quits when it comes to touring.

The singer announced Wednesday at her London concert that she may stop touring.

In a handwritten note included in a concert program, Adele told fans, "I don't know if I'll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home."

Adele, 29, has been touring across the U.S., Europe, Australia and New Zealand to promote her latest album, "25," over the last 15 months.

The tour also caps a benchmark year for the singer, who was the big winner at the Grammy Awards earlier this year, taking home five trophies, including Album of the Year.

The note began, "So this is it. After 15 months on the road and 18 months of '25' we are at the end. We have taken this tour across UK + Ireland, throughout Europe, all over America and I finally got to go to Australia and New Zealand too."

"Touring is a peculiar thing, it doesn't suit me particularly well," it continued. "I'm a real homebody and I get so much joy in the small things. Plus I'm dramatic and have a terrible history of touring. Until now that is!"

The British singer added: "I've done 119 shows and these last 4 will take me up to 123, it has been hard out an absolute thrill and pleasure to have done. I only ever did this tour for you and to hopefully have an impact on you the way that some of my favorite artist have had on me live."

Adele then explained why her last shows would be held in London's Wembley Stadium. All of the shows sold-out.

"And I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don't know if I'll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home," she explained. "Thank you for coming, for all of your ridiculous love and kindness. I will remember all of this for the rest of my life."

She concluded, "I love you. Goodnight for now."

Adele repeated the sentiment onstage, according to The Guardian.

She told the crowd at one point between songs, "I might never see you again at a live show, but I’ll remember this for the rest of my life."