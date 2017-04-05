This year's inductees to the Country Music Hall of Fame were announced Wednesday morning in Nashville.

From the modern era, Alan Jackson, part of country's legendary "Class of '89," was added. Jackson and his modern version of honky tonk stormed the charts with "Here in the Real World," "Wanted," "Chasin' that Neon Rainbow" and "I'd Love You All Over Again," all from his debut album, "Here in the Real World."

He's been a continuous presence on the country chart ever since, selling more than 80 million records worldwide and scoring 35 No. 1 hits. A Grand Ole Opry member, he's won 16 Country Music Awards, two Grammys and 17 Academy of Country Music Awards in his career.

In a statement, Alan said, "For me to say I'm honored sounds like the standard old response, but for a man who loves country music there is no higher honor. This is the mountain top!"

From the veterans era, Jerry Reed was named. The late singer, songwriter and guitarist was also an actor, best known for his appearances in the three "Smokey and the Bandit" films, "Stroker Ace" and "The Waterboy."

His hits include "Guitar Man," "Amos Moses," "When You're Hot, You're Hot," "East Bound and Down," and "She Got the Goldmine (I Got the Shaft)."

In the songwriter category, Don Schlitz will be honored.

A member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, Schlitz wrote Kenny Rogers' "The Gambler" and co-wrote Randy Travis' "Forever and Ever Amen" and "Deeper Than the Holler," as well as Keith Whitley's "When You Say Nothing at All."

The official induction ceremony will take place October 22.