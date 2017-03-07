Alec Baldwin says his days of playing Donald Trump are numbered

Parodying Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live" has been quite the star turn for Alec Baldwin, but don't expect it to go on for the next four years.

On Monday Baldwin, 58, told "Extra" he's not going to be playing Trump forever.

"Trump just overwhelmingly lacks any sportsmanship, he remains bitter and angry, and you just want to look at him and go, ‘You won!'" the actor told host Mario Lopez.

"His policies aside, which you can hate, I thought he would have just relaxed," Baldwin said. "The maliciousness of this White House has people worried...that’s why I’m not going to do it much longer, the impersonation, I don’t know how much more people can take it."

Trump has been vocal about Baldwin's impression of him on "SNL," calling the spoof "unwatchable."

"Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can't get any worse. Sad," Trump tweeted in December.

Meanwhile, Baldwin has parlayed his Trump parody into a book deal.

The book, titled "You Can't Spell America Without Me: The Really Tremendous Inside Story of My Fantastic First Year as President Donald J. Trump," will be co-written with radio host Kurt Andersen and will be out in November.

As for bringing his Trump impression to the White House Correspondents Dinner, Baldwin is less certain.

"I don’t think it’s going to happen, I don’t think they want that, for their [prestige] and their integrity. I think a lot of people are thinking if Trump himself doesn’t come and face the music as it were...I don’t know what kind of program they're going to have," the actor told "Extra."

Last month, Trump announced on Twitter that he would not be attending the annual dinner and roast.