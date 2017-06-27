Alec Baldwin suggested in an interview last March that his days of playing Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live" were numbered, but apparently Baldwin is not ready to hang up the wig just yet.

On Monday the actor told CNN that he's agreed to appear as Trump on "SNL" this fall.

"Yeah, we're going to fit that in. I think people have enjoyed it," Baldwin said.

The veteran actor, 59, admitted he doesn't need to keep playing Trump.

"For me the question is not what do I want to do [it's] do I want to do anything? Do I want to work? I don't need to work," he said. "When I decide I want to go to work I look at what's out there and pick something that's the best that's available to me."

Apparently that includes continuing to lampoon the president.

Baldwin will be seen in the new romantic drama "Blind" with Demi Moore, which opens July 14.