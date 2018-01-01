America Ferrera and husband Ryan Piers Williams are expecting their 1st child

Jan 1, 2018, 11:42 AM ET
PHOTO: Actress America Ferrera attends the screening of "Real Women Have Curves" at The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences, Oct. 16, 2017 in Los Angeles.Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Actress America Ferrera attends the screening of "Real Women Have Curves" at The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences, Oct. 16, 2017 in Los Angeles.

America Ferrera and husband Ryan Piers Williams are expanding their family in the new year.

The "Superstore" star took to Instagram on New Year's Eve to announce that they are expecting their first child.

"We’re welcoming one more face to kiss in 2018! Wishing you #MásBesos in the New Year! #babybesos #HappyNewYear," she wrote.

The post was accompanied by a photo of the couple’s wearing New Year's Eve glasses. Ferrera can be seen holding a tiny onesie that says "Más Besos, por favor," which translates from Spanish to "more kisses please."

Ferrera, 33, wed her longtime love, an actor and producer, in 2011.

The couple met while students at the University of Southern California when Williams cast Ferrera in his student film.

PHOTO: Actress America Ferrera and husband Ryan Piers Williamson attend the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Sept. 18, 2016 in Los Angeles.Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
Actress America Ferrera and husband Ryan Piers Williamson attend the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Sept. 18, 2016 in Los Angeles.

