Scarlett Johansson, America Ferrera and More Join Women's March on Washington

One day after President-Elect Donald Trump is sworn into office next Friday, Debra Messing, Cher, Scarlett Johansson and more will join the Women's March on Washington, D.C.

The Women's March on Washington will take place Jan. 21 and features partners including GLAAD, Planned Parenthood and Amnesty International.

Other notable celebrities joining the march are America Ferrera, Patricia Arquette, Danielle Brooks, Julianne Moore, Amy Schumer and Katy Perry, an official press release for the event reads. More than 100,000 are expected to attend.

"Since the election, so many fear that their voices will go unheard," said Ferrera, who was announced today as the artist table chair for the march. "As artists, women, and most importantly dedicated Americans, it is critical that we stand together in solidarity for the protection, dignity and rights of our communities."

The mission of the march is to shine a light on people of all faiths, races, colors and disabilities, in addition to the rights of women, the march's website reads.

"This march is the first step towards unifying our communities, grounded in new relationships, to create change from the grassroots level up. We will not rest until women have parity and equity at all levels of leadership in society," the website adds.

The marches won't just be happening in the nation's capital either. Chelsea Handler will be leading a "solidarity" march in Park City, Utah, at the Sundance Film Festival, which opens the same weekend. There will be more than 150 other "sister" marches nationwide -- with at least one in each of the 50 states, according to the press release.

A request for comment from Trump's spokeswoman was not immediately returned to ABC News.