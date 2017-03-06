Amy Schumer dishes on her Netflix special, gets surprise from 'Bachelor' Nick Viall

Amy Schumer just wrapped up her hilarious 60-city stand-up tour this weekend, and the self-proclaimed “Bachelor” fan got a huge surprise from “Bachelor” Nick Viall this morning on "GMA."

"Hey Amy it's Nick!” he said in his surprise video message for the comedian. “I just want to say, from all my time on ‘Bachelor’ nation, I only have one regret and that is showing up late to Kaitlyn [Bristowe]'s season because I realize now if I had shown up on time you and I would have had a chance to meet and, who knows what could have happened. But unfortunately it just wasn't meant to be."

Schumer appeared on Kaitlyn's season of "The Bachelorette" to help prep her for a stand-up comedy group date with the men.

Schumer, 35, was shocked at the personal shout-out and teased that there’s a still chance for the two of them.

“In two seasons when I’m the ‘Bachlorette’ and he’s a contestant … ” she said, adding to previous reports from 2015 that she’d possibly be interested in joining the show.

The comedian quickly backed off the idea though, explaining, “I would be the worst. Sweatpants. It would be — I can’t.”

She is now happily dating Ben Hanisch.

"Amy Schumer: The Leather Special" premieres Tuesday on Netflix and a new episode of “The Bachelor” and the “Women Tell All” special air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.